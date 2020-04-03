E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Council makes first coronavirus payments

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 03 April 2020

The grants are from a fund set up by the government to help businesses hit by the coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

West Suffolk Council has announced it is making its first payments totalling more than £3 million to businesses hit by the coronavirus.

John Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk Council. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIJohn Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk Council. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Pay-outs to businesses eligible for the government’s Small Business Grant Fund were due to be paid today, alongside £34m of Business Rate Relief.

So far the council says it has contacted 1,600 eligible businesses and has had forms back from 382, for which it is now processing immediate payments that will total £3,820,000.

It will be processing payments daily as more forms are returned.

There remains around another 700 businesses eligible for the grant, which the council is continuing to try to contact.

The council said it had processed a total of £34.7 million Business Rate Relief, which had been its priority.

But from Monday April 6, work would begin with 650 businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sector to identify which were eligible for grants of £10,000 or £25,000 depending on their rateable value.

John Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “We appreciate businesses are anxious to get this support as quickly as possible.

MORE: Markets close as council staff redeployed

“We have made getting this grant and rate relief support to businesses a priority.

“The £3.82m that we are paying to small businesses this Friday is just the start. We have many more that we have contacted and are in the process of sending back their forms. We will be processing these payments daily.

“Of course, as a council we have had to make some tough decisions on the work that we prioritise to support businesses, communities and essential services, and of course our own staff, and I would like to thank everyone for their understanding.

”We are all in this together, we are working to support people through this nightmare, and we will come through this challenge.”

For more details go to the council’s website.

For more about coronavirus in Suffolk sign up to our Facebook page and for the latest updates get sign up for our newsletter.

For all the coronavirus news in Suffolk see here.

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

