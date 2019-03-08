Mildenhall man admits threatening behaviour and possessing a knife
PUBLISHED: 11:30 28 August 2019
A Mildenhall man who has admitted using threatening behaviour and having a knife will be sentenced in October.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 27) for a plea hearing was Leyon Page-Maguire, 25, of Clare Close, Mildenhall.
He admitted using threatening behaviour, having an article with a blade in Emmanuel Close, Mildenhall, and making a threat to kill.
The offences took place on December 4 last year.
Daniel Taylor, prosecuting, said that since the offences before the court were committed the defendant had been given a 12 month community order and a £250 fine on February 11 this year for an offence of battery.
He said that Page-Maguire was also awaiting sentence for a further offence of battery committed on May 4 this year which he had admitted at a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on August 7
Judge David Pugh adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report and said that Page-Maguire would be sentenced during a warned list commencing October 21.
