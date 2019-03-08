E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mildenhall man admits threatening behaviour and possessing a knife

PUBLISHED: 11:30 28 August 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Mildenhall man who has admitted using threatening behaviour and having a knife will be sentenced in October.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 27) for a plea hearing was Leyon Page-Maguire, 25, of Clare Close, Mildenhall.

He admitted using threatening behaviour, having an article with a blade in Emmanuel Close, Mildenhall, and making a threat to kill.

You may also want to watch:

The offences took place on December 4 last year.

Daniel Taylor, prosecuting, said that since the offences before the court were committed the defendant had been given a 12 month community order and a £250 fine on February 11 this year for an offence of battery.

He said that Page-Maguire was also awaiting sentence for a further offence of battery committed on May 4 this year which he had admitted at a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on August 7

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report and said that Page-Maguire would be sentenced during a warned list commencing October 21.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Few tears for Cornhenge as contractors move on to Ipswich Cornhill to remove plinths

Barriers have gone up around

Mildenhall man admits threatening behaviour and possessing a knife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He needs to go and play proper football and learn what it’s all about’ - young keeper Wright would benefit from loan move

Harry Wright pictured during Town U23s 1-0 defeat against Leeds United Picture: ROSS HALLS

Nino Severino: Great memories of the incredible US Open tournament

Nino Severino, centre, with Nigel Sears and Elena Baltacha at the US Open. Picture: NINO SEVERINO

Ethical gifts from around the world at the Fair Trade Shop

A wide range of gifts from around the world at the Fair Trade Shop in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists