Mildenhall man admits threatening behaviour and possessing a knife

A Mildenhall man who has admitted using threatening behaviour and having a knife will be sentenced in October.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 27) for a plea hearing was Leyon Page-Maguire, 25, of Clare Close, Mildenhall.

He admitted using threatening behaviour, having an article with a blade in Emmanuel Close, Mildenhall, and making a threat to kill.

The offences took place on December 4 last year.

Daniel Taylor, prosecuting, said that since the offences before the court were committed the defendant had been given a 12 month community order and a £250 fine on February 11 this year for an offence of battery.

He said that Page-Maguire was also awaiting sentence for a further offence of battery committed on May 4 this year which he had admitted at a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on August 7

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report and said that Page-Maguire would be sentenced during a warned list commencing October 21.