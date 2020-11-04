Town markets to stay open for essential items during lockdown

Stalls selling essential items will stay open on weekly markets in west Suffolk during lockdown.

West Suffolk Council, which runs markets in Brandon, Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket, said stalls would be selling food but may also be able to trade other goods – depending on government clarification over essential items.

Council leader John Griffiths said Thursday markets, and the regular farmers market in Bury St Edmunds and Clare, would continue with stalls selling essential goods identified in government rules, adding: “We will need to respond to any further changes but I would encourage residents to carry on shopping local and supporting our markets.”

Details will be updated at westsuffolk.gov.uk and on social media.

Permanent stalls unable to trade will not be charged for a pitch.

Details of stalls offering delivery will be shared on market Facebook pages.