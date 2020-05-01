Police search for masked thieves in Land Rover following west Suffolk incidents

Suffolk police is appealing for information after a Land Rover was linked to two incidents in west Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are searching for information regarding a burgundy-coloured Land Rover after it was linked to incidents involving masked thieves in west Suffolk.

The first incident took lace in Pot Hall Road, West Row, between 1.45pm and 2pm on Thursday, April 30, when the burgundy vehicle pulled up outside a property in the street.

Five masked people exited and walked along the side of a property, but were disturbed by a resident. No items were stolen.

Shortly after, around 2.15pm in Undley, a burgundy Land Rover pulled into a farm in Undley, where offenders stole tools from a Toyota Hilux.

Police are aware of other sightings of a vehicle matching the same description elsewhere in the local area.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the force will welcome any information regarding the vehicle and any similar incidents.

Those who believe they have seen a vehicle matching its description should contact the force on 101, quoting reference 37/24002/20 for West Row, or 37/24135/20 for the incident in Undley.