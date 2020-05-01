E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police search for masked thieves in Land Rover following west Suffolk incidents

PUBLISHED: 21:21 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:21 01 May 2020

Suffolk police is appealing for information after a Land Rover was linked to two incidents in west Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are searching for information regarding a burgundy-coloured Land Rover after it was linked to incidents involving masked thieves in west Suffolk.

The first incident took lace in Pot Hall Road, West Row, between 1.45pm and 2pm on Thursday, April 30, when the burgundy vehicle pulled up outside a property in the street.

Five masked people exited and walked along the side of a property, but were disturbed by a resident. No items were stolen.

Shortly after, around 2.15pm in Undley, a burgundy Land Rover pulled into a farm in Undley, where offenders stole tools from a Toyota Hilux.

Police are aware of other sightings of a vehicle matching the same description elsewhere in the local area.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the force will welcome any information regarding the vehicle and any similar incidents.

Those who believe they have seen a vehicle matching its description should contact the force on 101, quoting reference 37/24002/20 for West Row, or 37/24135/20 for the incident in Undley.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

