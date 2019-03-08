Partly Cloudy

West Suffolk MP attends first health fair

PUBLISHED: 13:37 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 10 April 2019

Left to right: Michael Simpkin, Amy Morton, Belinda Johnston, Matt Hancock and Warren Smythe at the Haverhill Health Fair Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Archant

Health secretary Matt Hancock was the guest of honour at an inaugural event designed to give Haverhill residents free and practical advice on living a more active lifestyle.

Matt Hancock takes on the climbing wall at Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: GOODERHAM PRMatt Hancock takes on the climbing wall at Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: GOODERHAM PR

The Haverhill Health Fair was hosted by ONE Haverhill Partnership and Abbeycroft Leisure and supported by West Suffolk Community Engagement Group.

Mr Hancock, who is MP for West Suffolk, attended Friday’s event at Haverhill Leisure Centre – which included a range of information stalls organised by local groups and organisations.

Visitors were given the chance to benefit from useful and practical advice to encourage them to lead a healthier lifestyle.

The health fair was the brainchild of Michael Simpkin who said he was pleased with how it went.

“The aim of the event was to give simple tips and advice on staying active, improving health and wellbeing and being an active member of your community,” Mr Simpkin said.

“We were really pleased with how it went and we would like to thank everyone who attended and supported it.

“The hope is that we will hold another Haverhill Health Fair in due course.”

