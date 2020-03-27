E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:22 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 27 March 2020

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus - just hours after prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed he has it too.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care tweeted at 12.56pm to confirm he has COVID-19.

In a video address to the public from his home, he said: “I’ve been working from home over the last couple of days, because everybody who can work from home should work from home.

MORE: Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

“I have also had some mild symptoms of coronavirus and upon medical advice I was tested. That test has been positive so I’ll be self-isolating here until next Thursday.

“Fortunately for me the symptoms so far have been very mild so I’ve been able to carry on with work of driving forward the UK response.”

Then Mr Hancock went on to thank the emergency services for the work they are doing in the fight against coronavirus.

MORE: See all of the latest news on coronavirus

He added: “And also just being able to say a massive thank you to everybody in the NHS, working in social care right across the board on the response.

“I thought the clap for the carers moment last night was unbelievable and so wonderful to see the whole country uniting in support for those who look after us.

“But, I’ll be continuing to do everything I can to get our carers the support that they need and I’ll be doing that from here, but with no less gusto.

“Then from next Thursday, once I’m out of self-isolation, and I hope with no more symptoms, then I hope I’ll be able to get back stuck in and into the office where necessary.

“The truth is that all of us can learn that working from home can be really, really, really effective.”

