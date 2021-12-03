Nurse completes half-marathon for hospital charity

A children's nurse completed a half-marathon to raise nearly £650 for a hospital charity.

Emily Webb, who works in the emergency department at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, finished the Cambridge half marathon in one hour and 45 minutes.

The 23-year-old, who lives in Great Blakenham, ran with her dad Robert and beat his time by a minute.

She decided to take part in the event as part of the My WiSH Charity’s #25 appeal, which came to a conclusion earlier this year, and raised £641.

It was aimed at targeting a year of fundraising to mark 25 years of work by the charity, which supports the work of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

It was launched on September 15 last year, the charity’s 25th birthday with money raised from a host of events, including the one involving Emily and her 48-year-old father, who works at the Tesco store in Ipswich.

The campaign helped to fund a play specialist for children admitted to the emergency department with Claire Thompson taking on the role, who works alongside Emily.

The father and daughter team took part in the race in October and collected the money from family, friends and supporters which is to go towards the WiSH Upon A Star appeal which is aimed at young people admitted to the hospital to make their stay welcoming.

Emily Webb with her cheque for the My WiSH charity - Credit: My WiSH Charity

Emily said: “It was a nice course to run and lovely to have a look round Cambridge which I hadn't visited for some time.

“I got into running during lockdown and my dad has done marathons before so we did a lot of training together for the event.

“The charity has already helped to fund a play specialist and other items and it’s nice to see where the money goes from the funds that are raised.”

Sally Daniels, fundraising manager for My WiSH, said: “It’s great when staff fundraise for us, especially as they also benefit from the donations we receive. It’s lovely when they want to support us and give something back.”