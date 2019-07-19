Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

West Suffolk's sporting community to be celebrated at awards

19 July, 2019 - 09:06
Left to right: Warren Smyth, James Ramm, Mercy Wilson launch the West Suffolk Sports Awards Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE

Left to right: Warren Smyth, James Ramm, Mercy Wilson launch the West Suffolk Sports Awards Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE

Archant

West Suffolk's sporting community will be celebrated at St Edmundsbury Cathedral later this year when a prestigious awards ceremony returns.

Nominations are now open for the 2019 Greene King West Suffolk Sports Awards, which will be held at Bury's cathedral on Tuesday, October 15.

The awards, which are delivered by Abbeycroft Leisure on behalf of West Suffolk Council, consist of twelve categories including Sports Personality of the Year, Young Sports Personality, Unsung Hero, Club of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and School of the Year.

Bury St Edmunds-based brewer Greene King will once again be main sponsors of the event, with local companies sponsoring individual awards.

Warren Smyth, Abbeycroft Leisure's chief executive officer, said: "We're really looking forward to hosting the awards at the cathedral again, following the success of the 2017 awards which we also held there."

You may also want to watch:

James Ramm, regional sales manager at Greene King, said: "Greene King is a huge supporter of sport with Greene King IPA the official beer of England Cricket and as the community club partner of England Rugby.

"At grassroots level we support hundreds of community sports clubs in East Anglia and throughout the UK and so are delighted to once again sponsor the West Suffolk Sports Awards in our hometown of Bury St Edmunds."

Jo Rayner, West Suffolk Council Cabinet member for leisure, culture and community hubs said: "This is such an uplifting event, full of extraordinary stories about people who have taken on a challenge and smashed it.

"Every story begins somewhere and I look forward to hearing more at these inspirational awards."

Mercy Wilson, events organiser at the cathedral, said: "The cathedral is a focal point for the whole community of Suffolk, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming people from all walks of life across the region to the cathedral, and celebrating their sporting achievements together in our iconic building."

To nominate someone for an award, click here - nominations close on August 15. To sponsor an award, contact marketing@acleisure.com

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Prettiest of cottages’ is looking for a new owner

Stackwood Cottage has a newly refurbished thatched roof. Picture CHRIS POPE

‘No request is too weird for us’ - university invites businesses to explore the possibilities of 3D printing

Face mask printed at the 3D Productivity Suite at the Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre Picture: Ross Bentley

Latitude crowds set for wet start to festival

Festivalgoers are set for a wet Friday at Latitude Festival Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Parent’s campaign wins battle for £200,000 skate park

The skate parkwill be built in Crowley Park, Needham Market and is due to open in the summer of 2020. Picture: Greta Levy

Suffolk sees biggest knife crime rise across England and Wales

Knife crime rose 51% in Suffolk over the past year Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists