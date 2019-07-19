West Suffolk's sporting community to be celebrated at awards

Left to right: Warren Smyth, James Ramm, Mercy Wilson launch the West Suffolk Sports Awards Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE Archant

West Suffolk's sporting community will be celebrated at St Edmundsbury Cathedral later this year when a prestigious awards ceremony returns.

Nominations are now open for the 2019 Greene King West Suffolk Sports Awards, which will be held at Bury's cathedral on Tuesday, October 15.

The awards, which are delivered by Abbeycroft Leisure on behalf of West Suffolk Council, consist of twelve categories including Sports Personality of the Year, Young Sports Personality, Unsung Hero, Club of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and School of the Year.

Bury St Edmunds-based brewer Greene King will once again be main sponsors of the event, with local companies sponsoring individual awards.

Warren Smyth, Abbeycroft Leisure's chief executive officer, said: "We're really looking forward to hosting the awards at the cathedral again, following the success of the 2017 awards which we also held there."

James Ramm, regional sales manager at Greene King, said: "Greene King is a huge supporter of sport with Greene King IPA the official beer of England Cricket and as the community club partner of England Rugby.

"At grassroots level we support hundreds of community sports clubs in East Anglia and throughout the UK and so are delighted to once again sponsor the West Suffolk Sports Awards in our hometown of Bury St Edmunds."

Jo Rayner, West Suffolk Council Cabinet member for leisure, culture and community hubs said: "This is such an uplifting event, full of extraordinary stories about people who have taken on a challenge and smashed it.

"Every story begins somewhere and I look forward to hearing more at these inspirational awards."

Mercy Wilson, events organiser at the cathedral, said: "The cathedral is a focal point for the whole community of Suffolk, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming people from all walks of life across the region to the cathedral, and celebrating their sporting achievements together in our iconic building."

To nominate someone for an award, click here - nominations close on August 15. To sponsor an award, contact marketing@acleisure.com