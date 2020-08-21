E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Group of friends walk 3,477 miles for armed forces charity

PUBLISHED: 11:40 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 21 August 2020

Joanne Curtis, from Bury St Edmunds and her two best friends, Suzanne Cuthbert and Kerry Lee, will tackle 3,477 miles between them over the course of the year. Picture: WOLF STAR CONSULTANCY

Joanne Curtis, from Bury St Edmunds and her two best friends, Suzanne Cuthbert and Kerry Lee, will tackle 3,477 miles between them over the course of the year. Picture: WOLF STAR CONSULTANCY

Archant

A group of friends are to walk a distance equivalent to New York and back to raise money for bereaved Armed Forces families.

Founder of Scotty's Little Soldiers, Nikki Scott, pictured here with children Brooke and Kai and her husband Lee - who died in Afghanistan in 2009.Founder of Scotty's Little Soldiers, Nikki Scott, pictured here with children Brooke and Kai and her husband Lee - who died in Afghanistan in 2009.

Joanne Curtis, from Bury St Edmunds, and her two best friends have raised over £2,000 for Scotty’s Little Soldiers - which was founded by Ms Curtis’s cousin Nikki Scott after she lost her husband Lee in Afghanistan in 2009.

The challenge will see Ms Curtis, Suzanne Cuthbert and Kerry Lee tackle 3,477 miles between them over the course of the year.

They have already completed 400 miles.

You may also want to watch:

“Building Scotty’s Little Soldiers has not only changed the lives of so many children who have lost a parent whilst serving, but it also gave Nikki her life back.”

MORE: Revealed: Plight of Sudbury charity and people it helps following demise of Age UK

Each of the friends has a connection to Scotty’s or the military. The group have named themselves ‘The Yaya’s’.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers supports its members in many ways, including providing access to the very best health and wellbeing care and offering educational and emotional support.

Mrs Scott said: “I’m so proud of my cousin and her friends, what incredible ladies. I’m so grateful and humbled that they’re pushing themselves and taking the time to fundraise for our charity.”

To donate, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Take a look inside Suffolk’s newest deli

Eilir Rogers in the new deli Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family’s fight for answers after ‘kind and bubbly’ woman, 33, fell to her death

Emma Fraser Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Seven lawn mowers stolen from church outbuilding

Seven lawn mowers have been stolen from an outbuilding at a church in Snape. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kane to miss Ipswich friendly as England skipper self-isolates following holiday

Harry Kane will not be playing against Ipswich Town this weekend. Picture: PA

New-look leisure centre opens after £200,000 revamp

Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities at Mid Suffolk District Council and Stuart Murdy, general manager at Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre, try out the newly-refurbished gym. Picture: Simon Lee Photography/Mid Suffolk District Council