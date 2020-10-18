A14 lane blocked after lorry tyre blowout
PUBLISHED: 09:08 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:08 18 October 2020
A lane of the A14 was blocked to traffic this morning after a lorry was forced to stop due to a blown tyre.
Police blocked traffic from using the inside lane of the road on the westbound carriageway just after junction 37 for Exning, near Newmarket.
A second lorry was also reported to have stopped at the scene to assist.
Police said some debris had been left on the road as a result of the suspected blowout, just before 7.30am.
Traffic was said to have been light at the time and was coping well around the closure.
