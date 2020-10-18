A14 lane blocked after lorry tyre blowout

Police helped guide traffic around the scene Picture: JAMES BASS (C) Archant Norfolk 2016

A lane of the A14 was blocked to traffic this morning after a lorry was forced to stop due to a blown tyre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police blocked traffic from using the inside lane of the road on the westbound carriageway just after junction 37 for Exning, near Newmarket.

A second lorry was also reported to have stopped at the scene to assist.

Police said some debris had been left on the road as a result of the suspected blowout, just before 7.30am.

Traffic was said to have been light at the time and was coping well around the closure.