Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

PUBLISHED: 16:41 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 26 August 2019

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

A car was left on its roof and a lampost was uprooted after a collision near the Swan pub in Westerfield.

Recovery vehicles were called to the scene Picture: LEO HAYMANRecovery vehicles were called to the scene Picture: LEO HAYMAN

The collision took place at the junction of Westerfield Road and Lower Road on Monday at around 9.45am.

The impact of the incident knocked down a street light and left one car on its roof.

Broken glass was also left in the road.

Paramedics were also seen at the scene of the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "No one was injured but a car was left on its roof and had to be recovered."

'Avoid the water' warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

'Great form brother!!' – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Quirky new bar with 'chilled' vibe opens at seaside pier

The Pier View Bar has opened at Southwold Pier. Picture: SOUTHWOLD PIER

Review: Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran for surprise guest slot on night three

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

