Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof
PUBLISHED: 16:41 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 26 August 2019
A car was left on its roof and a lampost was uprooted after a collision near the Swan pub in Westerfield.
Recovery vehicles were called to the scene Picture: LEO HAYMAN
The collision took place at the junction of Westerfield Road and Lower Road on Monday at around 9.45am.
The impact of the incident knocked down a street light and left one car on its roof.
Broken glass was also left in the road.
Paramedics were also seen at the scene of the incident.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "No one was injured but a car was left on its roof and had to be recovered."