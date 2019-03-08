Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

A car was left on its roof and a lampost was uprooted after a collision near the Swan pub in Westerfield.

Recovery vehicles were called to the scene Picture: LEO HAYMAN Recovery vehicles were called to the scene Picture: LEO HAYMAN

The collision took place at the junction of Westerfield Road and Lower Road on Monday at around 9.45am.

The impact of the incident knocked down a street light and left one car on its roof.

Broken glass was also left in the road.

Paramedics were also seen at the scene of the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "No one was injured but a car was left on its roof and had to be recovered."