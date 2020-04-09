E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans for vicarage hub housing turned down by planners

PUBLISHED: 12:13 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 09 April 2020

Sarah Quinlan was disappointed by the result of the planning application Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Sarah Quinlan was disappointed by the result of the planning application Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Plans to convert a disused vicarage into a hub for older people have been turned down by planners.

Planners were concerned about the impact on the area around the vicarage Picture: RACHEL EDGEPlanners were concerned about the impact on the area around the vicarage Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Glebe Meadow Westleton CIC had been hoping to build 20 new bungalows behind the village’s redundant vicarage, using the former tied housing as a social hub for local people aged over 65.

The CIC had been waiting months to have the plans considered publicly by a full planning committee at East Suffolk Council.

However, following the coronavirus outbreak the plans were considered behind closed doors by a new advisory committee before being looked at by planning officers.

Now, a decision to refuse the plans has been made almost nine months after they were initially entered for the site.

Planners have turned down plans for a community housing hub in Westleton Picture: RACHEL EDGEPlanners have turned down plans for a community housing hub in Westleton Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A number of reasons were given for the refusal, among them was that the site would cause harm to “the historic significance of St Peter’s church” which sits nearby.

The planning officer’s report also raised concerns about the boundaries within which the houses would sit.

While the applicants accepted that some of the 20 homes proposed would sit outside the village boundary of Westleton, they argued that this was just a small proportion, namely five properties, and that the boundaries had only been changed to exclude these properties in the past three years.

You may also want to watch:

Nevertheless, the planners decided that the application did not meet any exceptional reasons to permit this.

While planners accepted that the site could bring some benefits to the local community it said that it did “not believe that the public benefits of the proposal against the less than substantial harm”.

Sarah Quinlan, from the Glebe Meadow Westleton CIC, said: “It is disappointing after four years of work.

“It’s a real shame.”

Ms Quinlan said that the council had offered to look through alternative locations but those on offer in the village were too far away for elderly people to walk to local amenities.

“We have told the Church of England we will not be exercising our option to buy the church vicarage,” said Ms Quinlan.

“We have urged them to offer other church properties that might be suitable for this type of project.

“I passionately still believe that this sort of project is needed.”

READ MORE: Concern over future of former vicarage housing hub project

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

10 more people die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

10 more patients have died in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Enjoy Suffolk’s wildlife – but lockdown unlikely to impact natural world

Suffolk Wildlife Trust's reserves like Redgrave and Lopham Fen are closed. File picture: GREGG BROWN

Salvage operation begins as fire breaks out at Victorian hall

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze that started in the roof of Hawstead Hall in west Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Plight of Suffolk Punch remains critical as concerns rise over impact of coronavirus on breeding

The birth of foals like Coppermantle Big Stig is critical to the future of the breed Picture: STEFF EVANS
Drive 24