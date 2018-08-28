Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

‘We can do this’ – Village hall fundraising in ‘full swing’ – £75k still needed by Christmas

PUBLISHED: 10:01 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:01 19 November 2018

Westleton Village Hall volunteer Anne Ingram (far right) pictured with trustees Sheena Robertson (far left) and Tony Ingram and the Westleton Quilters Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Archant

Fundraising for a historic Suffolk village hall refurbishment is said to be in “full swing” – with nearly 90% of the target total secured.

An artist's drawing of what the village hall might look like Picture: WESTLETON VILLAGE HALLAn artist's drawing of what the village hall might look like Picture: WESTLETON VILLAGE HALL

Villagers in Westleton had feared they needed “something radical” to raise £700,000 to fund works to the Grade II listed former school before their Christmas deadline.

But after issuing a rallying call in September, organisers say just over £75,000 is left to raise.

“We’ve had an tremendous response to the funding appeal - and really think we can do this,” said village hall volunteer Anne Ingram.

The project. designed by OWL Architects, would see an extension built to create a “vibrant space for people to meet” and a refurbishment of the old Victorian school hall to provide a more welcoming atmosphere to host social, educational, and arts-related function.

Other proposals would include an extendable coffee station built to offer a range of bar and cafe options, and the introduction of wi-fi internet access for a meeting room.

A small consulting room would be available to provide chiropody, counselling, Citizens’ Advice, physiotherapy and healthcare sessions.

Among the most sought after improvements, however, would be a new kitchen, which organisers say will “transform” the village hall, enabling sessions in healthy meals, cookery classes, and a possible a meal delivery service. It would also cater for the village’s Christmas and harvest festivals, as well as the popular Wildflower Festival, which has been running for 50 years in the village.

“The plans are the result of seven years research and consultation, and many options have been worked on before the current scheme was agreed by the village,” said Mrs Ingram.

“The current project will cost just over £700,000. Big Lottery has pledged £460,000 conditional on raising the balance by the end of 2018 and fundraising efforts so far have achieved 89% of that target.”

Plans also include restoring the deteriorating slate roof and taking out the “ugly” suspended ceiling to re-instate the original collar trussed roof.

Villagers have been pushing for improvements since 2011, while also trying to recruit volunteers, which the hall relies on. But with time running out, the campaign has taken on added urgency.

Project organisers have highlighted the “vital” service provided by the village hall and warned that failure to raise the remaining funds by Christmas would see the project fold.

Email Hall for All for details on donating.

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

50 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Motorists are being warned of long tailbacks after a van and lorry collided on the A14 at Woolpit.

Housing crisis: How the high cost of housing is forcing families out of villages

07:00 Mariam Ghaemi
Sarah Beales has spoken of the difficulties of moving up the housing ladder in Suffolk, She is pictured with her sons Arthur (left) and Franklin (right) Picture: SARAH BEALES

A Suffolk mum said she had to leave the Suffolk village where her family had laid down roots as they were priced out of the property market - a story that is repeated in rural communities across the county.

Australian discovers she is related to JK Rowling after tracing family history to Suffolk

46 minutes ago Greta Levy
Roxanne began to research her great grandfather - Henry Smith, she came across Eliza and ancestry trail began. Picture: Contributed

A woman who travelled from down under to Suffolk to trace her family history discovered she is related to Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Weekend of ‘seasonal treats’ to feature late night shopping, Christmas market and tree festival

47 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Last year's Framlingham Christmas lights switch-on event Picture: MATT STOTT

A Suffolk town is said to be “uniting” behind its upcoming festive weekend of “seasonal treats”.

‘Gone but not forgotten’ – memorial bench honours soldiers killed in First World War

60 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The new memorial bench at the Bloor Homes' Thurmans Grove development in Trimley St Mary. Left to right, Tristan and Claire Gale with Aiden, five, and Isabella, 10, Clive Minnican, parish council vice-chairman), Sally Minnican, Pat Frost, Bryan Frost and Nicola Rawthorn. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

It may have been 100 years since 26 brave servicemen gave their lives for their country.

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

10:13 Mariam Ghaemi
Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Firefighters have been praised by a film star and television actor for saving the historic thatched cottage near his home.

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

09:03 Amy Gibbons
The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after reportedly crashing into the RAF Lakenheath fence line.

