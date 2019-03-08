E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Westlife tickets to go on pre-sale for huge Colchester show

PUBLISHED: 19:46 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:46 06 November 2019

Westlife will tour the UK in 2020 which includes a date at Colchester Castle Park on Saturday July 11th Picture: LHG EVENTS

Westlife will tour the UK in 2020 which includes a date at Colchester Castle Park on Saturday July 11th Picture: LHG EVENTS

Music fans will need to be quick if they want to get their hands on tickets for Westlife's huge open-air show in Colchester which are set to go on pre-sale tomorrow.

The first lot of tickets, for the concert which will take place on July 11 2020 at Castle Park, Colchester, will go on sale at 9am tomorrow, November 7 on the Ticketmaster website but only a few will be available, with the majority going on general sale on Friday at 8am.

The concert is part of the Stadiums in the Summer tour, a 15-date comeback run which will see the band set to perform hits such as Flying Without Wings and You Raise Me Up - as well as hits from their upcoming album, Spectrum.

"The reaction to our comeback tour was beyond anything any of us ever imagined so we're going to do it all over again but this time in some of the largest outdoor venues in the UK," said the band.

"The shows are going to be incredible and will include all our greatest hits.

"We can't wait to perform at Colchester."

Westlife have sold more than 55 million records worldwide.

The band have had 14 number one singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. Spectrum is released on November 15, 2020.

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Rowe puts Blues ahead with first goal for the club

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Rowe puts Blues ahead with first goal for the club

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Gas leak sparked by car crash sees neighbours evacuated for three hours

Two fire units attended the scene yesterday afternoon in Bures on Cuckoo Hill when there was a gas leak from a vehicle crashing into a stop cock. Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Man arrested on suspicion on attempted murder in stabbing enquiry

A stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate led to a huge police response Picture: ARCHANT

Police seek help in search for vulnerable Ipswich man

David Whitfield has gone missing from Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Westlife tickets to go on pre-sale for huge Colchester show

Westlife will tour the UK in 2020 which includes a date at Colchester Castle Park on Saturday July 11th Picture: LHG EVENTS

Gaming lounge and bar gets green light from planners

Caffeine Lounge boss William Ward outside the Borehamgate site that will be the gaming lounge and cafe bar Picture: WILLIAM WARD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists