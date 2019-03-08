Westlife tickets to go on pre-sale for huge Colchester show

Westlife will tour the UK in 2020 which includes a date at Colchester Castle Park on Saturday July 11th Picture: LHG EVENTS

Music fans will need to be quick if they want to get their hands on tickets for Westlife's huge open-air show in Colchester which are set to go on pre-sale tomorrow.

The first lot of tickets, for the concert which will take place on July 11 2020 at Castle Park, Colchester, will go on sale at 9am tomorrow, November 7 on the Ticketmaster website but only a few will be available, with the majority going on general sale on Friday at 8am.

The concert is part of the Stadiums in the Summer tour, a 15-date comeback run which will see the band set to perform hits such as Flying Without Wings and You Raise Me Up - as well as hits from their upcoming album, Spectrum.

"The reaction to our comeback tour was beyond anything any of us ever imagined so we're going to do it all over again but this time in some of the largest outdoor venues in the UK," said the band.

"The shows are going to be incredible and will include all our greatest hits.

"We can't wait to perform at Colchester."

Westlife have sold more than 55 million records worldwide.

The band have had 14 number one singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. Spectrum is released on November 15, 2020.

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.