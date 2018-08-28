Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Westminster’s ‘chronic underfunding’ of education impacting on Suffolk County Council finances

PUBLISHED: 19:45 07 November 2018

Suffolk County Council is facing a £7.5m overspend for 2018/19 Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk County Council is facing a £7.5m overspend for 2018/19 Picture: ARCHANT

“Chronic underfunding” of education by the government has been blamed for a council’s overspending on children’s services.

Richard smith said the overspend would come down further still before the end of the financial year, but would not be eradicated entirely Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILRichard smith said the overspend would come down further still before the end of the financial year, but would not be eradicated entirely Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

A report presented to Suffolk County Council’s cabinet on Thursday revealed it is on course to overspend by £7.5million by the end of the financial year – down from the predicted £8.6m overspend reported following the first three months of the year.

The latest figures showed children’s services accounted for £4.9m of that overspend – at least £2m of which was because of soaring demand for special education places.

But Richard Smith, cabinet member for finances at the Conservative-run council said that while lessons had been learnt, neglect from central government had not helped.

Asked if the recent announcements in the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s Budget had helped, Mr Smith said: “It’s marginal.

Labour group leader Sarah Adams has been critical of the county council's management of finances Picture: GREGG BROWNLabour group leader Sarah Adams has been critical of the county council's management of finances Picture: GREGG BROWN

“I think there is a little bit more money from the chancellor’s announcement but the problem of chronic underfunding of children’s services really hasn’t been addressed very much at all.”

Mr Smith said the council was “moving in the right direction” but warned that while the predicted year-end overspend will come down further, it will not be eradicated entirely.

Gordon Jones, cabinet member for education pointed to the huge demand for special education needs, which is expected to soar by a further 18% in the next two years, as being behind his department’s overspend.

Mr Smith said ambitious targets for the council’s wholly-owned companies had not come to fruition, for which lessons had been learnt.

It is already expected that £25m of cutbacks will be seen in next year’s budget.

Opposition Labour group leader Sarah Adams said: “The Tory administration were hoping that Phillip Hammond would throw them a lifeline and the message that austerity was over was more than just words, but they have been left high and dry by their Chancellor.

“Instead, the Tories have shown their true colours. Whilst planning a wholesale bonfire of public services they are going to put £10m into reserves. This callous action means that learning disability budgets, specialist social workers and the council’s children in care responsibilities are likely to be squeezed over the coming months.”

Topic Tags:

Hundreds flock to the cathedral for Eve of Peace ceremony

Yesterday, 21:35 Russell Cook
The exhortation was read by Daniel Saunders, the nine-year-old great-grandson of Sergeant Arthur Saunders VC, a Suffolk Regiment soldier from Ipswich awarded the Victoria Cross at the Battle of Loos in 1915. Picture: CPL JAMIE HART

It was full of poignancy and pageantry and attended by up to 800 people from across a wide spectrum of communities in Suffolk.

Westminster’s ‘chronic underfunding’ of education impacting on Suffolk County Council finances

Yesterday, 19:45 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council is facing a £7.5m overspend for 2018/19 Picture: ARCHANT

“Chronic underfunding” of education by the government has been blamed for a council’s overspending on children’s services.

School sweethearts get dream wedding pictures at Clacton Pier

Yesterday, 19:45 Will Jefford
They were even photographed on the bumper cars dressed in their wedding clothes. Picture: CHRISTIAN DAVIES

Married life got off to a bumpy start for a Frinton couple as they visited Clacton Pier for their wedding photographs - using the dodgems to get a dream snap.

Exclusive Man takes newborn baby to Ipswich Town match

Yesterday, 19:30 Dominic Moffitt
At only 14-days-old Michael Anthony Capeling attends his first match Picture: KRIS CAPELING

Michael Capeling can claim to be Ipswich Town FC’s newest fan having made his home debut at Portman Road at just 14-days-old.

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Yesterday, 19:08 Adam Howlett
Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 83-year-old man from Woodbridge.

Updated A14 Orwell Bridge cleared following three-vehicle crash

Yesterday, 18:33 Adam Howlett
Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A14 Orwell Bridge has fully opened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash caused heavy tailbacks earlier this evening.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

Yesterday, 18:31 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video Watch as Lambert meets with legends Butcher, Burley and Wark as he plots Ipswich Town survival bid

Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road. Picture: ITFC

Jail starts calling prisoners ‘residents’ and cells ‘rooms’

HMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

‘Another 40 years of traffic misery’ - anger at decision NOT to build Sudbury bypass

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24