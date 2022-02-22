Bury building site 'closed off' as person taken to hospital after incident

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was sent to Bury St Edmunds yesterday after a workman was injured on a building site - Credit: Archant

A building site in Bury St Edmunds has been closed off after a worker was injured during an incident to which the air ambulance was called to.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to the Weston Homes Tayfields development site in the town at about 11.50am yesterday, Monday, February 21.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said HART, East Anglian Air Ambulance, a volunteer critical care paramedic, ambulance officer and two ambulances were called to the scene.

They confirmed that one person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance for further care.

A Weston Homes spokesman said: "Weston Homes can confirm that there has been an incident involving a sub-contractor, from electrical contractor BJT, who was working on site at the Weston Homes Tayfields development in Bury St Edmunds.

"The contractor was injured by materials from a pallet, the emergency services were called to site, and the person was taken to hospital where they are currently being treated.

"No other people were injured in the incident.

"The site was also temporarily closed off.

"Weston Homes priority is to deal with the person and their family, who have been notified of the incident, and to also ensure the safety of the site for other staff and visitors.

"Weston Homes operate to the highest stands of health and safety and the objective is to always ensure that incidents/accidents on site are avoided and kept to a minimum.

"There will be a full investigation by the company and relevant industry bodies into how and why the incident took place.”

The Health and Safety Executive has also been approached for a comment.