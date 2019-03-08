Wet weather warning remains in place for region

The Met Office warns heavy rain could cause localised flooding on Monday Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain remains in place across East Anglia this morning.

The Met Office yellow weather warning in place for eastern England for Monday June 10 Picture: MET OFFICE

The Met Office says there is a chance "heavy prolonged rainfall" could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport.

It has issued four yellow severe weather warnings for rain, saying that areas affected could see local flooding and disruption to transport.

The first is in place from 4am on Monday until the end of the day and covers an area from the Humber all the way down to the south coast, and from the East Midlands to Portsmouth.

Many areas will see some 20mm of rainfall, with between 40mm and 60mm falling in some isolated spots.

Organisers of the OVO Energy Women's Tour say they will be keeping a close eye on the weather Picture: OVO Energy Women's Tour Organisers of the OVO Energy Women's Tour say they will be keeping a close eye on the weather Picture: OVO Energy Women's Tour

The average monthly rainfall in June for south-east England is about 50mm.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: "There is the potential some spots could see a month's worth of rain in one day.

"It will be fairly localised with a number of other places seeing nearly half of month's rain - so a very wet day."

It will mean a soggy day for cycling fans out to watch the first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour, which starts in Beccles and ends in Stowmarket.

Organisers say they are keeping a close eye on the weather although the event is scheduled to go ahead as planned.

The weather did claim one victim at the weekend with the cancellation of Kesgrave Fun Day.

It was due to take place at the Millennium Sports Ground, in Kesgrave on Saturday, June 8.

However, Kesgrave Town Council announced on its website that due to predicted bad weather, the event was called off.