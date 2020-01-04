E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Horse dies after collision with car

PUBLISHED: 10:47 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 04 January 2020

There's been a collision between a car and a horse in Wetherden Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A horse has died after being hit by a car on Saturday morning.

Police were called to Stowmarket Road in Wetherden at around 8.30am to reports of a collision close to the Maypole pub.

Upon arrival officers found the horse to be deceased, its rider is not believed to have sustained serious injuries.

An ambulance was called as a precaution.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said an investigation would be carried out into the incident.

There are reports of heavy traffic in the area following the collision.

