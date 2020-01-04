Horse dies after collision with car

There's been a collision between a car and a horse in Wetherden Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A horse has died after being hit by a car on Saturday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Stowmarket Road in Wetherden at around 8.30am to reports of a collision close to the Maypole pub.

Upon arrival officers found the horse to be deceased, its rider is not believed to have sustained serious injuries.

An ambulance was called as a precaution.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said an investigation would be carried out into the incident.

There are reports of heavy traffic in the area following the collision.