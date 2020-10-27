E-edition Read the EADT online edition
11 new homes set to be built in village

PUBLISHED: 12:38 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 27 October 2020

The homes are set to be built in Wetheringsett Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A developer has launched a bid to build eight houses and three bungalows in Wetheringsett.

Earlswood Homes has submitted proposals to Mid Suffolk District Council seeking permission to build the housing development on land off Hockey Hill.

The developer has confirmed four of the homes would be classed as affordable.

In submitting the application, Earlswood Homes argued there is a “strong need” for homes for elderly people in the area.

Planning documents submitted with the application said: “The scheme provides for a mix of housing and, crucially for a comparatively small site, would provide for four affordable homes.

“The development would provide a mix of homes suited to both families, starter homes and to downsizers, enabling a wide variety of households to move into, or more importantly, remain within, the village through their lives.

“The provision of additional homes within the village will help to support the vitality of the community as well as the longer-term viability of services and facilities such as the primary school and the village hall.”

