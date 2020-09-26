E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Extension to primary school given green light

PUBLISHED: 13:08 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 26 September 2020

An extension to Wetheringsett Primary School has been given the green light by Mid Suffolk District Council. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans to create a new reception area at Wetheringsett Primary School have been given the go-ahead.

The plans would see an extension added to the front of the school building, filling an existing courtyard.

An existing canopy within the courtyard will be removed to make way for the new reception area.

The application says the extension aims to improve access for the school’s 36 pupils and also provide “crowd control” when visitors attend the school.

The new reception area will be built in the same style as the existing building.

The extension has been “carefully designed”, according to the application, and will “not be intrusive”.

Permission was granted earlier this week by a Mid Suffolk District Council planning officer.

The school currently has three classrooms, along with a nursery and library.

The extensio will not result in an increase in pupil numbers.

Wetheringsett Primary School was awarded a ‘good’ Ofsted grading in 2019.

