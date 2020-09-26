Extension to primary school given green light
PUBLISHED: 13:08 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 26 September 2020
Archant
Plans to create a new reception area at Wetheringsett Primary School have been given the go-ahead.
The plans would see an extension added to the front of the school building, filling an existing courtyard.
An existing canopy within the courtyard will be removed to make way for the new reception area.
The application says the extension aims to improve access for the school’s 36 pupils and also provide “crowd control” when visitors attend the school.
You may also want to watch:
The new reception area will be built in the same style as the existing building.
The extension has been “carefully designed”, according to the application, and will “not be intrusive”.
Permission was granted earlier this week by a Mid Suffolk District Council planning officer.
The school currently has three classrooms, along with a nursery and library.
The extensio will not result in an increase in pupil numbers.
Wetheringsett Primary School was awarded a ‘good’ Ofsted grading in 2019.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.