Full list: Wetherspoon beer gardens open in Suffolk on April 12
- Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant
Wetherspoon has revealed eight of their beer gardens in Suffolk and north Essex will open for drinkers on April 12 when coronavirus lockdown restrictions are relaxed.
They will be serving a reduced food menu and will be operating table service through the Wetherspoon app - though visitors will still be able to place orders with staff.
Customers will be able to enter the pubs to gain access to the outside area and to use the toilet.
The pubs will be open from 9am to 9pm from Sunday to Thursday and 9am to 10pm from Friday and Saturday.
Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs.”
Hospitality businesses, such as restaurants and pubs, can welcome indoor customers from May 17.
Pubs open in Suffolk:
- The Kings Head Hotel, Beccles
- The Cricketers, Ipswich
- The Joseph Conrad, Lowestoft
- The Golden Lion, Newmarket
- The Willow Tree, Stowmarket
- Grover & Allen, Sudbury
Pubs open in north Essex:
- The Bottle Kiln, Harwich
- The Battesford Court, Witham