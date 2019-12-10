Wetherspoon to revive plans for Felixstowe pub

Hamilton Road, Felixstow where the new Wetherspoons is planned to be built.

Plans to open a JD Wetherspoon pub in Felixstowe are still firmly on the agenda the chain has confirmed after revealing they are investing £200m in pubs and hotels across the country.

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon could look

Felixstowe is just one of the towns they will be investing in over the next four years, with Diss And Ely also on the cards.

The chain has vowed to create a total of 10,000 new jobs nationwide.

In Felixstowe, the chain are hoping to create a public house on the site of the former Central Surgery, and were granted permission for a two-storey building back in August 2014.

Permission lapsed before work got underway and the chain has since reapplied on four occasions, with one application setting out plans for a four-story pub and hotel complex and another including apartments.

Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, where the new Wetherspoon could be built.

They have, as yet, failed to get their plans approved, with the latest bid being withdrawn in June of this year after failing to win the backing of the town council.

The most recent designs showed the building had been turned around compared to previous versions, and would no longer be facing Great Eastern Square.

It has been hoped Wetherspoons would take advantage of the open square as a nice vista for drinkers but these plans showed a beer garden facing onto High Road East, next to the Co-op filling station and busy roundabout.

Felixstowe Town Council said this was "unacceptable" and recommended East Suffolk Council refuse the plans.

Eddie Gershon, a Wetherspoon spokesman, has previously said that the venue would be a great asset to the town and would become a "catalyst for further investment".

And now it looks like the chain will be reviving their plans for the site, close to the rail station, following today's announcement.

Tim Martin, founder and chairman of the company, said: "We are looking forward to opening many more new pubs as well as investing in existing pubs over the next four years.

"We are especially pleased that a large proportion of the investment will be in smaller towns and cities which have seen a decline in investment in recent years."