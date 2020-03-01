E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Flood alerts remain in place as Met Office reveals wettest February on record

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 01 March 2020

Holywater Meadow, near Cullum Road was flooded in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday Picture: PETER RAE

Two flood alerts remain in place for Suffolk as rainfall data from the Met Office has shown that last month was the wettest February since records began.

The east of England managed to avoid the most serious heavy rain and strong winds brought by Storm Jorge, which has seen widespread disruption to parts of Wales, Yorkshire and the south west of the country.

But after some persistent rain on Saturday, two flood alerts remain in place for the Little Ouse River and River Thet in Suffolk and Norfolk and the River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham.

Alerts were also in place yesterday for the River Colne from Great Yeldham to Colchester, the Rivers Deben and Lark, and the Thorpeness Hundred River and River Ore but have since been removed.

The Met Office has revealed that February was the wettest month since records began.

An average of 202.1mm rainfall fell, surpassing records for February 1990, when 193.4mm fell.

