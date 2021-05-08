Where are the most 'Instagrammable' spots in Suffolk?
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant
Suffolk's landscapes are star attractions on Instagram - but what are the top streets and beauty spots?
Here we look at some of the scenes which regularly feature on the platform, captured from many different angles.
We also want to see your photos of your own favourite Insta landscapes around the area.
Send your photos to us at newsroom@archant.co.uk - and please remember to give your name and say where the picture was taken.
Historic Lavenham has previously been named as one of Instagram's most photographed locations in the UK, coming in at number 15 in a top 20 chart.
Its star role isn't surprising, given its many historic buildings and its fame for providing the backdrop to films including Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.
Flatford is also hugely popular on Instagram, as is neighbouring Dedham, just over the border in Essex.
Willy Lott's Cottage, featured in The Haywain, and the other scenes famous from John Constable's paintings are guaranteed to make a striking photo.
And, as well as Lavenham, nearby Kersey, with its chocolate-box houses and famous "Splash", is another Insta hit.
Most Read
- 1 How Suffolk voted in the county council elections 2021
- 2 When Ipswich boss Cook will inform players of his contract decisions
- 3 Police identify elderly man after incident involving young girl in village
- 4 'Complete shock' - Neighbours stunned after cannabis farm uncovered
- 5 Driver convicted of killing friend in A12 crash
- 6 First views of £1.5m new seafront cafe as hoardings removed
- 7 Coach Gill leaves Town with Cook wanting to bring in 'fresh faces'
- 8 Cook on Chambers, Skuse and whether Fleetwood clash could be their final Town game
- 9 Suffolk elections 2021: When to expect results
- 10 Election 2021: Ipswich Borough Council results
The resort of Thorpeness and in particular its iconic House in the Clouds regularly feature on Instagram, with one recent image showing a cloud of pink blossom almost matching the house's colour.
Another coastal favourite is atmospheric Shingle Street, together with Aldeburgh, and in particular Maggi Hambling's Scallop sculpture.
Light on water of course makes for great pictures, and Ipswich Waterfront is definitely one of the most popular Instagram scenes in the county, as is Pin Mill, particularly at sunrise or sunset.
Many historic buildings around the county are also top Instagram themes, including of course Framlingham Castle - now more celebrated than ever as a result of Ed Sheeran's hit Castle on the Hill.
And in beautiful Bury St Edmunds, the Abbey Gardens' winning combination of history and nature always captures the imagination, as do historic streets such as Angel Hill and Churchgate Street.