Where are the most 'Instagrammable' spots in Suffolk?

Published: 8:00 AM May 8, 2021

Sunset over the water at Pin Mill - one of the many Suffolk scenes which is popular on Instagram - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Suffolk's landscapes are star attractions on Instagram - but what are the top streets and beauty spots?

Here we look at some of the scenes which regularly feature on the platform, captured from many different angles.

Historic Lavenham has previously been named as one of Instagram's most photographed locations in the UK, coming in at number 15 in a top 20 chart.

Its star role isn't surprising, given its many historic buildings and its fame for providing the backdrop to films including Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Flatford is also hugely popular on Instagram, as is neighbouring Dedham, just over the border in Essex.

Willy Lott's Cottage, featured in The Haywain, and the other scenes famous from John Constable's paintings are guaranteed to make a striking photo.

And, as well as Lavenham, nearby Kersey, with its chocolate-box houses and famous "Splash", is another Insta hit.

The resort of Thorpeness and in particular its iconic House in the Clouds regularly feature on Instagram, with one recent image showing a cloud of pink blossom almost matching the house's colour.

Another coastal favourite is atmospheric Shingle Street, together with Aldeburgh, and in particular Maggi Hambling's Scallop sculpture.

Light on water of course makes for great pictures, and Ipswich Waterfront is definitely one of the most popular Instagram scenes in the county, as is Pin Mill, particularly at sunrise or sunset.

Many historic buildings around the county are also top Instagram themes, including of course Framlingham Castle - now more celebrated than ever as a result of Ed Sheeran's hit Castle on the Hill.

And in beautiful Bury St Edmunds, the Abbey Gardens' winning combination of history and nature always captures the imagination, as do historic streets such as Angel Hill and Churchgate Street.








