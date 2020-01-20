Luxury vinyl tiles or carpet? Discover what flooring you need to revamp your home and stay on trend

Choose from soft, natural colours to create an elegant, modern space.

Transform your home with new luxury carpets and vinyl tiles that will rejuvenate your bathroom, kitchen, living room and hallway.

The right carpet can help you create a warm and inviting living space.

Owner of Deben Carpets and Flooring, Chris Bixby, shares his knowledge and expertise to help you create a stunning home from the ground up.

To add a personal touch to your room, install a bold, statement carpet.

A grand entrance

It's important to make a good first impression. Your hallway is the first room you walk in to after a long day and the first place you'll greet family and friends when they come to visit.

"Add some personality to your décor with patterned carpets and stair runners. They're a great way to express your creativity and individuality," said Chris.

Come on in, find a seat and relax

Your living room is the heart of your home. It's where you relax, watch your favourite films and spend time with your family and friends. You want to create a space that's warm and inviting.

Chris said: "Wool carpets work well as they're hard-wearing and designed to last. You can choose from a selection of undyed wool carpets that are natural and sustainable."

"You should consider using a stain-free carpet in your living room as they're great for protection against the rogue spillages that are inevitable with young children, pets or when your guests topple over a tipple."

Let's get cooking

Vinyl tiling is stylish yet practical which makes it an ideal flooring solution for your kitchen. It's easy to clean, scratch-resistant, tough and durable. All the characteristics you need to create an ideal cooking environment.

"It's easy to create a stunning, distinctive design for your kitchen that's practical and suited for everyday use," said Chris.

A place to rest your head

You need a place to escape and settle down at the end of your day. Your bedroom should be that haven and a new carpet is a good way to set the tone for your room.

Choose from soft, natural colours to create an elegant, timeless space that's minimal and modern. To add a personal touch to your room, install a bold, statement carpet. "We've seen a resurgence on geometric patterned carpets - honeycomb or latticed designs. Colours are coming back too - we're shifting away from greys and beiges to mustards and teals which I love as it's great to do something a bit different," Chris added.

Wool or Polyester carpet?

We asked what's better; wool or polyester carpet?

Chris said: "This is a commonly asked question and there's no definitive answer. It depends on how many people live in the house, if anyone has any allergies and what room the carpet will be fitted in to. But that's where our advice and expertise come in, we can help you find the right flooring to suit your needs."

Who can help you fit and install your new flooring?

Deben Carpets and Flooring are experts in supplying and fitting quality carpets and flooring across Ipswich, Woodbridge and Suffolk.

The specialist team have the experience and know-how to manage projects of any size and finish and install your new flooring to a high, professional standard because they understand how important it is to find the right floor for your space.

For help transforming your home go to debencarpetsandflooring.co.uk, call 01473 626097 or visit the team at Unit N, Bristol Court, Betts Avenue, Martlesham Heath, Ipswich, IP5 3RY. Head to their blog for some design inspiration and tips on how to choose your next flooring.