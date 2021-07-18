News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
What Covid rules are changing from July 19?

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM July 18, 2021   
Face coverings will soon be mandatory in shops.

What Covid-19 rules are changing from July 19 - Credit: Archant

Nearly all of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted from Monday - but what is changing? 

Social interaction/gatherings

There are now no limits on how many people can meet. 'Rule of six' for indoor meetings will cease, as will the limit of 30 people outdoors. 

Face masks are no longer required by law - but some businesses and organisations may still tell people to wear masks. 

The 1 metre-plus guidance will be removed except in some places such as hospitals and airports. 

No limits on weddings or funerals

Events/businesses

Nightclubs can reopen for the first time since the first lockdown was imposed in March last year. 

All other businesses ordered to close will also be able to reopen, meaning gigs and festivals will return.

Sporting stadiums that were not already open under the pilot scheme can also welcome back fans at full capacity.

Pubs and restaurants will no longer be table service only 

Travel

Guidance recommending against travel to amber list countries is removed - but those returning from France to England must still quarantine for 10 days.

Fully vaccinated adults and under-18s no longer have to self-isolate after visiting amber list countries

Home working

It will no longer be necessary for working from home guidance to remain. 

Care homes

The limit on how many named visitors a care home resident can receive will be lifted but infection control measures such as enhanced cleaning and PPE will remain in place.

Suffolk

