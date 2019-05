What happens next for Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils – and who will lead the districts?

Mid Suffolk District Council leader Nick Gowrleydid not retain his seat in the 2019 local elections, meaning the Conservatives must now find a new group leader. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL Mid Suffolk District Council

With parties at both Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils failing to secure majorities in the elections, a fortnight of behind-closed-doors wrangling is set to ensue over who leads the authorities.