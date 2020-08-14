What is reopening this weekend? From weddings to bowling alleys

The Bounce trampoline centre in Ipswich has not survived the lockdown. Picture: GREGG BROWN

On the day that quarantine is being introduced for arrivals from more foreign countries, the government is lifting a number of restrictions that were introduced at the start of the lockdown in March.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From Saturday bowling alleys and casinos can reopen. There can be more trials of socially-distanced audiences being allowed into theatres and sports grounds. Beauticians will be able to offer facial treatments and people will be able to invite up to 30 guests to a socially-distanced wedding reception. Soft play centres will be able to reopen for the first time in months.

Most of these relaxations were due to have been introduced at the beginning of August but were put on hold by the Prime Minister because of a spike in the number of new infections being detected.

The government now believes that increase has been brought under control – but these relaxations will not apply to parts of the country where officials and politicians are currently concerned about a spike in cases.

Play centres: The news about soft play centres is likely to be welcomed by many centres across the area, but has come too late for the Bounce/Billy Beez centre at the Anglia Retail Park on Bury Road in Ipswich which went into administration during the lockdown.

Sports/theatres: The test events with some live audience include the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield where are restricted number of seats are due to be sold over the weekend for the final.

You may also want to watch:

If test events at sports grounds prove successful it is possible that some audiences will be allowed into sports grounds from October 1 – provided there is no national spike in coronavirus cases during the autumn.

There are also plans for some socially-distanced trials of theatre performances, although there is widespread scepticism about whether these will be practical or economic.

Leisure activities: Casinos and bowling alleys will have to operate at reduced capacity – bowling alleys will need to ensure that there is an unused lane between each in use to ensure there is social distancing between those “bubbles” taking part in games.

Weddings: Receptions for up to 30 guests will be allowed from Saturday, but only in the form of a sit-down meal in a location that adheres to Covid-19 guidelines.

Ceremonies remain capped at no more than 30 people and should be kept “as short as reasonably possible”, the Government said.

Beauty treatments: Tattoo studios, beauty salons, spas and hairdressers will all be able to offer additional services from Saturday, including front of face treatments such as eyebrow threading.

However, workplaces must still remain Covid-19 secure, with regular cleaning and hand washing taking place.