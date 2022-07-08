Boris Johnson's legacy? A man who never measured up to the office

Opinion

After a tumultuous term in office that ended in a rapid fall from grace, what legacy does Boris Johnson leave behind? - Credit: PA

Twelve years ago, as Gordon Brown’s premiership came to an end, a Daily Telegraph columnist wrote: “The whole thing is unbelievable. As I write these words, Gordon Brown is still holed up in Downing Street.

“He is like some illegal settler in the Sinai desert, lashing himself to the radiator, or like David Brent haunting The Office in that excruciating episode when he refuses to acknowledge that he has been sacked.

“Isn't there someone – the Queen's Private Secretary, the nice policeman on the door of No 10 – whose job it is to tell him that the game is up?”

As I write these words, that columnist – Boris Johnson – is similarly holed up in Downing Street.

During his time as prime minister, which has lasted just under three years, Mr Johnson has weathered some of the biggest storms imaginable as a leader.

Finally leaving the EU. Winning the biggest Conservative majority for nearly 50 years. Battling the Covid pandemic – both personally and nationally. And now war in Ukraine, alongside the rampant inflation all but shredding people’s payslips.

In his resignation speech outside Downing Street, he said: “I’m immensely proud of the achievements of this government, from getting Brexit done to settling our relations with the continent for over half a century, reclaiming the power for this country to make its own laws in Parliament, getting us all through the pandemic, delivering the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, the fastest exit from lockdown, and in the last few months, leading the West in standing up to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.”

At the same time, he has been beset by setbacks and scandals that he created for himself.

From Wallpapergate to allegedly ditching his security detail to meet ex-KGB agent Alexander Lebedev, Partygate to the £150,000 treehouse he was purported to try and build – each scandal seemed to bounce off him at the time, but gradually dragged him down.

For a long time, he was seen as Teflon – a man who could defy political gravity – but finally, this week brought him crashing down to earth.

The ignominious events of the past few days and the mountainous pile of sleaze allegations – both proved and unproved – have tarnished whatever legacy he had built.

His flagship policy of getting Brexit done, also, played its role in sinking him.

In their letters of resignation and no-confidence, MPs and ministers commonly cited both the handling of the Chris Pincher affair and the seeming lack of a plan for what to do now the UK has left the EU as the faults that pushed them over the edge.

Ultimately, he is better at doing what I am now – commentating from the sidelines, either as a politician or a journalist – than he is at being the man in the middle.

An observation about Mr Johnson that has always stuck with me is that he never actually wanted to be prime minister, but he has always wanted to have been prime minister. The bit in the middle – actually doing the job – was just too much like hard work.

This laissez-faire approach to the job allowed the culture that eventually brought him down to develop. And in that fall from grace, he may have done serious harm to the office he was falling from.

His political hero – Winston Churchill – was a man who was just as skilled at writing books as he was at steering the nation through calamities. But Mr Johnson could only manage half of that hefty cocktail.

Another key difference between the two is the reverence with which they treated parliament and the office of prime minister.

Churchill served as prime minister twice – and became the leader of the opposition when the Conservatives lost the post-war election of 1945. He remained an MP until the age of 89.

It is difficult to imagine Mr Johnson doing the same and dedicating himself to serving the nation when a lucrative life of after-dinner speaking and column writing beckons.