Published: 3:46 PM March 18, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM March 18, 2021

Realise Futures are one of the many organisations getting behind Suffolk Libraries Day as libraries across Suffolk are showing off their scarecrows as part of Suffolk Libraries Day - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

From treasure hunts to a guess the weight of the hawk competition, libraries are gearing up for Suffolk Libraries Day on Saturday, March 20.

Suffolk Libraries Day celebrates and supports the work of the library services. With a series of online meetings with bestselling authors which has already sold over 2,000 tickets, it is taking place throughout next week as well as a fun scarecrow trail.

Where's Wally scarecrow at Hadeigh Library as part of the scarecrow trail - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

Libraries across Suffolk have been organising other fundraising activities.

Staff from Brandon and Lakenheath libraries are taking part in a sponsored walk/run/dance with the aim of covering 323.9 miles, which is the same distance you would have to cover if you wanted to visit all of the 44 libraries in Suffolk.

Other activities include, a local treasure hunt put together by Woodbridge, Hadleigh, Lavenham and Kedington Libraries. Ipswich County Library is holding a virtual library tour with a Q&A session to show you behind the scenes of the listed building.

Gainsborough Library in Ipswich is sharing messages in its window from anyone who wants to thank someone who helped them get through 2020.

Bury St Edmunds Library are holding a guess the name of the scarecrow competition - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

There are many other events being put on by other libraries, holding local competitions or fundraising challenges. You can find a full list of the activities on the Suffolk Library Website.

All the events have been organised to be Covid safe and any outdoor activities are designed to be enjoyed as part of people's daily exercise in a socially distanced way.