Coronavirus case rates drop again in all but one area of Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released by Public Health England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Coronavirus case rates in Suffolk have again dropped in all but one area of the county – with Essex seeing a mixed bag of rises and declines.

Just as yesterday, Babergh is again the only part of the county recording a higher seven day case rate than in the week prior – with a further 77 cases pushing the figure up to 83.7 cases per 100,000 people in the week ending October 31.

In the week ending October 24, the figure stood at a marginally lower 82.6 per 100,000.

It is worth noting however that all areas of Suffolk remain among the lowest nationwide in terms of case rates, with all four other local authority areas recording lower figures.

In Ipswich, the rate dropped from 100.1 to 81.1 per 100,000 during the same seven day period, with 111 new cases being recorded, as compared to 137 the previous week.

West Suffolk saw a similar decline out of triple figures from 103.3 to 86.0 after 154 new cases were confirmed. In the week ending October 24, the area recorded 185 cases.

In Mid Suffolk, the figure dropped from 64.5 to 49.1, while East Suffolk dropped from 62.9 to 47.3 – making it the seventh lowest in the country.

Essex however saw a mixed bag in cases, with Tendring’s figure dropping significantly from 90.1 to 59.4 – with 87 cases being confirmed as opposed to 132 the previous week.

Colchester remains in triple figures despite the case rate declining, with the figure now standing at 104.3 after 203 people tested positive. In the previous week, 244 infections took the figure to 125.3

Uttlesford saw a slight rise from 80.0 to 83.3, while Braintree rose from 50.5 to 60.9 after 93 new cases were confirmed.

Maldon remained the same at 61.6.

Nationally, the case rate rose slightly from 227.1 to 229.3.