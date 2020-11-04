E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus case rates drop again in all but one area of Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 20:42 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 21:25 04 November 2020

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released by Public Health England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released by Public Health England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Coronavirus case rates in Suffolk have again dropped in all but one area of the county – with Essex seeing a mixed bag of rises and declines.

Just as yesterday, Babergh is again the only part of the county recording a higher seven day case rate than in the week prior – with a further 77 cases pushing the figure up to 83.7 cases per 100,000 people in the week ending October 31.

In the week ending October 24, the figure stood at a marginally lower 82.6 per 100,000.

It is worth noting however that all areas of Suffolk remain among the lowest nationwide in terms of case rates, with all four other local authority areas recording lower figures.

In Ipswich, the rate dropped from 100.1 to 81.1 per 100,000 during the same seven day period, with 111 new cases being recorded, as compared to 137 the previous week.

West Suffolk saw a similar decline out of triple figures from 103.3 to 86.0 after 154 new cases were confirmed. In the week ending October 24, the area recorded 185 cases.

In Mid Suffolk, the figure dropped from 64.5 to 49.1, while East Suffolk dropped from 62.9 to 47.3 – making it the seventh lowest in the country.

Essex however saw a mixed bag in cases, with Tendring’s figure dropping significantly from 90.1 to 59.4 – with 87 cases being confirmed as opposed to 132 the previous week.

Colchester remains in triple figures despite the case rate declining, with the figure now standing at 104.3 after 203 people tested positive. In the previous week, 244 infections took the figure to 125.3

Uttlesford saw a slight rise from 80.0 to 83.3, while Braintree rose from 50.5 to 60.9 after 93 new cases were confirmed.

Maldon remained the same at 61.6.

Nationally, the case rate rose slightly from 227.1 to 229.3.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus case rates drop again in all but one area of Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released by Public Health England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Burglary at train station’s buffet is ‘kick in the teeth’, says manager

The Station Buffet at Manningtree station was broken into. Picture: CHARLOTTE SANKEY

Man jailed for raping woman in 20s as she walked home

Marian Tanascua, 43 and of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for rape. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man in 20s arrested on suspicion of child sexual offences

A man in his 20s has been arrested in Colchester on suspicion of a number of child sexual offences. Picture: ARCHANT