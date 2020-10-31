What will you be able to do if England goes into a second lockdown?

What would a second national lockdown mean for people in England and what rules are likely to be in place?

Boris Johnson is expected to impose strict new national lockdown restrictions within days in the hope that measures could be eased before Christmas – but what rules will be in place?

The Prime Minister is planning to announce new measures for England after scientists warned that half a million people were being infected with coronavirus each week.

The new measures are expected to be announced in a press conference on Monday and could be introduced as early as Wednesday, reports The Times. The second lockdown could last until December 1 in the hope that rules could be eased before Christmas.

What will this mean?

During the first lockdown, Britons were told they could not leave home except to shop for necessities, to exercise once a day or for medical care.

Any new restrictions will have to go further than Tier 3 measures which have been unsuccessful in stopping the spread of the virus.

Everything except essential shops and education settings could be closed under the new measures, but no final decision has been made.

• All bars, pubs and restaurants are expected to close.

• All non-essential shops could be forced to shut – this means no trips to Primark or Next for Christmas shopping, but stores such as Boots and Woolworths and essential supermarkets and pharmacies are believed to be safe.

• Office workers and anyone who can work from home are expected to be asked to do so.

• People will be told to avoid public transport unless necessary.

• It is also expected that households will not be able to mix with others, but nothing has been made clear about whether people will be given time outside to exercise.

• This means family gatherings, such as weddings, could be banned under the new lockdown rules.

• Tougher regional measures are also being considered for areas with higher infection rates.

What other countries have gone into a second lockdown?

Mr Johnson has so far resisted pressure from scientists and the Labour party to introduce a “circuit-breaker” to curb Covid-19 cases, but he faces fresh calls after new data showed the extent of cases across England.

Scientific advisers believe it is now too late for a two-week national circuit-breaker to have enough of an effect and a longer national lockdown is needed.

All parts of England are on course to eventually end up in Tier 3 restrictions, they believe, while deaths could potentially hit 500 per day within weeks.

Elsewhere, Wales is currently under a “firebreak” lockdown with leisure, hospitality and tourism businesses closed.

In Scotland the majority of people will be under Level 3 of a new five-tier system from Monday.

France and Germany announced national lockdown restrictions earlier this week, while in Northern Ireland pubs and restaurants were closed for four weeks starting on Friday, October 16 with the exception of takeaways and deliveries. Schools were also closed for two weeks.

What is the situation in Suffolk?

Suffolk remains in the ‘Medium’ Covid tier, despite seeing a rise in cases in almost all areas of the county. Many local authorities in Suffolk remain among some of the lowest in the country for weekly coronavirus infections, although other areas such as Ipswich and Mid Suffolk, have moved higher in the daily charts, with an outbreak also reported on the Moreton Hall Estate in Bury St Edmunds.

However, this will all change if the country goes into a national lockdown.

