Boris Johnson tonight confirmed England will go into a second lockdown for four weeks from Thursday, closing pubs, gyms and non-essential retail.

How does this lockdown compare to the first and what rules will apply?

Leisure and hospitality

All pubs, restaurants and leisure venues including cinemas, theatres, soft play centres and activity centres must close from Thursday.

Furlough will be extended to support workers through November and December.

It is anticipated businesses will be able to operate take away services but this is yet to be confirmed.

Nursery, schools and universities

The main difference this time around is that childcare settings, schools and universities will remain open.

Mr Johnson said tonight that the scientists say schools is the best place for children to be, with young people considered to be at low risk of developing the virus or suffering serious issues as a result.

Childcare bubbles - whereby two households can mix indoors only for the purpose of childcare - can continue. This means, for instance, one set of grandparents can care for a child or a group of siblings under the age of 13. However, it is limited to two households within a bubble.

Shops

All non-essential shops will be forced to shut but supermarkets, farm shops, convenience stores, pharmacies and other essential retail outlets will remain open.

This will come as a crushing blow to the high street with Christmas traditionally being their busiest time of the year and so much hoped pinned on the next few weeks as they struggle to recover from the previous lockdown.

However, smaller traders will have been relieved to hear that they can offer ‘Click and Collect services’ allowing customers to drive by and pick up orders placed online or over the phone.

Work from home

The Prime Minister ordered those who can to work from home, but confirmed that construction and other industries where workers cannot stay home can still continue operating.

Mixing with other households

Accepting that shielding had been tough for those involved, Mr Johnson said he would not be asking the most vulnerable to shield this time around but warned the over 60s that they must take extra care.

He said those living in single adult households - including single parents - could continue to form a social bubble with one other household. This means they can meet indoors or outdoors and do not need to social distance so can hug or stay over at one another’s homes.

A family or individual may also meet one other person outdoors, for instance to go for a walk, but groups cannot meet.

Anyone who provides care for another person may continue to do so, for instance someone caring for their elderly and frail parents can visit them to deliver shopping, help them with personal care and cooking.

What happens next?

The public were told this evening that the country will return to the tiered lockdown system currently in place on December 2 once this national lockdown is lifted.

Mr Johnson warned that Christmas will be very different this year.

