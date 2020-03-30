Poll

What’s on your lockdown to do list?

Paige Giles from Ipswich has spent some of her spare time making a vegetable patch Picture PAIGE GILES Archant

As everyone gets used to spending a lot more time at home - we want to know what new hobbies you are trying and what you hope to get done.

Fancy trying fence badminton? Or maybe starting a vegetable patch - read on for suggestions from some of our readers.

Then make sure you vote in our poll to let us know what hobbies you are starting - and what you hope to get done during lockdown.

Reader ideas

Lee Mandley, head of sport at Suffolk New College, is encouraging people to get and keep fit during lockdown Picture: LEE MANDLEY

Artist Patricia Weber from Felixstowe said: “My neighbour who is 76, came up with a great idea of playing fence badminton as she couldn’t get the link to work for her usual exercise class.”

Staff at Suffolk New College are encouraging pupils and the rest of the community to get active by posting workout videos on their Instagram page.

Mai Black from Ipswich, is currently unable to run her regular creative writing group because of the social distancing restrictions that are in place.

But she isn’t letting lockdown stop her imagination and is currently working on a story about a writing group that turns into a criminal organisation.

Have you started gardening more during lockdown? Picture: PAIGE GILES

Paige Giles, a mum from Ipswich, said on her list of things-to-do is to make a vegetable patch and teach her children to ride bikes.

She also wants to get better at eating cake without her family catching her!

Charlotte Smith Jarvis, Food and Drink editor for the East Anglian Daily Times will also be embracing the great outdoors.

Like many mums in Suffolk Paige Giles is encouraging her family to get outside in the garden during lockdown Picture: PAIGE GILES

She said: “ I’m planning on doing a lot of gardening. Being outside is good for us and I find planning gives me a great sense of wellbeing. “There are loads of jobs to do at this time of year including planting out veg plants to grow our own food.”

Another Suffolk mum, Kirsty-Sara Tierney-Jones, has some clever ideas for what her family will be doing in lockdown.

She said: “We are going to step up our French learning by sticking notes all over the house and use some amazing YouTube channels we’ve been sent links to.”

Kirsty is also encouraging her children to write each day about the experience they are going through at the moment, so they can print them off and look back at them in years to come.

Mai Black from the Suffolk Writers Group is using her spare time to get creative Picture: MAI BLACK

Many of Suffolk’s residents will be using their extra spare time to enjoy some craft related hobbies.

On the Facebook page, Suffolk Notice Board UK, Jyoti Agarwal posted: “I am going to finish various craft projects I have had my mind on for a few years now. “I collect various household items, like milk bottle caps and empty kitchen towel roll and recycle and reuse them to make something pretty.

“I have a big stash of ready to recycle craft material.”

Sue Tibbles from Lowestoft added that she would be using the time to work on her card making hobby.

Is your family learning a new language as part of your homeschooling routine? Picture: KIRSTY-SARA TIERNEY-JONES

Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times reporter Jake Foxford said: “I am going to learn some more board and card games.

“I want to find something a step beyond Solitaire so I’m rooting through the internet and my penguin book of card games, to find some new games to play with the family that don’t end in a Monopply-sized fight!”

Many of Suffolk’s residents are embracing new technology so they can stay in touch with family, friends and even exercise classes they are missing out on.