Plans for hotel and restaurant on Belle Vue swimming pool site to be unveiled

PUBLISHED: 11:29 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 08 January 2020

The exhibition will also showcase plans for Belle Vue House in Sudbury Picture: ARCHANT

Major proposals to transform Sudbury in 2020 and beyond are set to be showcased at a public exhibition.

The exhibition is also due to showcase plans for revamping Kingfisher Leisure Centre Picture: KINGFISHER LEISURE CENTREThe exhibition is also due to showcase plans for revamping Kingfisher Leisure Centre Picture: KINGFISHER LEISURE CENTRE

It will offer a first glimpse at plans for the proposed hotel and restaurant on the site of the former swimming pool at Belle Vue, and give more details on plans for the future use of Belle Vue House.

Due to be hosted at the end of the month, the exhibition - called 'What next for Sudbury? - will also showcase developments already taking place across town, including investment in Kingfisher Leisure Centre and the regeneration of St Peter's.

Updtaes will also be shared on Gainsborough's House and facilities at Belle Vue Park.

"We are investing heavily and working with a number of partners to realise a vision for Sudbury and ensure a bright and healthy future for the town - and we are now in a position to explain things in a joined-up way for residents," said Babergh District Council leader John Ward.

"By staging this exhibition, we want to be as open and public as possible in explaining our rationale and our thoughts for the future - giving the local community a chance to understand and also give their views."

The event was originally due to be held at the end of last year, but was delayed due to the General Election.

However, this means the exhibition provides an opportunity to share the findings of a recent town centre study commissioned by Suffolk County Council and supported by Babergh District Council.

It is expected to run from 2pm-7pm on Wednesday, January 29 and Thursday, January 30 at St Peter's, Market Hill, Sudbury.

Information shared at the exhibition will also be made available on the council's website, with an opportunity to give feedback, for those unable to attend.

