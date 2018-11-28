Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

What next for the troubled mental health trust?

28 November, 2018 - 00:01
Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has slammed Norfolk and Sufflk Foundation Trust. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has slammed Norfolk and Sufflk Foundation Trust. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Norwich South MP, Labour’s Clive Lewis, has led calls for the region’s mental health trust to be put into special administration - a classification kept strictly for the very worst of health organisations.

It comes as the latest inspection into Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) judged it inadequate for the third time, meaning it stays in special measures.

But for some that was not enough and they wanted to see more action taken.

A NHS trust can be put into special administration - also known as a failure regime - when there have been repeated failures, such as those at NSFT.

It is a last resort and has only been used twice since its creation in 2009 - at Mid Staffs and South London.

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb. Photo: PANorth Norfolk MP Norman Lamb. Photo: PA

Mr Lewis said: “This has become a national disgrace. Staff whistleblowers and service user and family concerns have been ignored. Since 2014, bereaved families have continued to receive similarly worded letters promising ‘lessons will be learned’.

“Unless we change course, I know exactly what’s coming next. Senior trust board members will mouth the same platitudes about lessons being learnt and plans for change - even though those same people have long track records of failure in various parts of the local NHS. We’ll get more improvement directors, improvement summits and other ineffective nonsense with titles that would make David Brent blush.

“The CQC has the power to put the trust into special administration and get rid of this board full of people spending entire careers going in and out of the revolving door of local mental health and NHS failure.

“No more. No more unexplained deaths and grieving families. No more terrified and vulnerable people being sent hundreds of miles away for treatment. No more staff putting in tears unable to do the job they came into the NHS to do. It’s time to start again.”

If the trust was put into special administration, it would be the first mental health trust to be put on that path.

Norman Lamb, Liberal Democrat MP for North Norfolk and former health minister said it was “deeply disturbing” and also questions the trust’s future.

He said: “For me it raises the question of the future of this organisation, which has been troubled from the start since the merger with Norfolk and Suffolk.

“I think they bit off more than they could chew.

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith is expecting her second child. Pic: Eliza Boo PhotographyNorwich North MP Chloe Smith is expecting her second child. Pic: Eliza Boo Photography

“We’ve given them over a year to get their act together and they have failed. We now need to seriously consider what happens next and that involves potentially breaking up the trust.”

Norwich North MP, Conservative Chloe Smith, said: “This is deeply concerning. The report is crystal clear that the leadership have not done enough. I know from constituents that some have experienced the waiting list problems shown in this report, which is a serious concern alongside inadequate safety. I’m worried about low morale in staff even though they are rightly praised for their hard work and kindness.

“This is not about money, it’s about leadership which isn’t good enough. Taxpayers’ money is going into mental health and other NHS mental health trusts around the country do far better for patients, so there should be no doubt that responsibility lies with this trust, not at anyone else’s door.”

Richard Bacon, Conservative MP for South Norfolk said: “This report is a cause for serious concern. The CQC report from last year identified that the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust needed to change.

“Although in this new report there is some good news, with staff described as compassionate and genuinely caring – with some even giving up their free time for the benefit of patients – it also makes clear that staff feel let down by senior managers and that the required improvements are not taking place fast enough.

“I will be seeking a meeting with ministers to discuss what further steps need to be taken.”

While Sir Henry Bellingham, Conservative MP for North West Norfolk said: “I am deeply disappointed by the report, I have seen some of the sites first hand and thought they were turning a corner.

“Chatterton House and the Fermoy Centre (King’s Lynn) are a big investment and they will be state of the art, but this is a critical report and improvements haven’t been made.

MP Richard Bacon. Photo: Sonya DuncanMP Richard Bacon. Photo: Sonya Duncan

“NHS Improvement need to work along side the trust and see the commitment of the staff, and the majority are doing an overwhelmingly suburb job and doing their level best.”

Dr Kathy McLean, executive medical director and chief operating officer at NHS Improvement, said: “The CQC’s report makes it clear that improvements at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust have not been made at the pace that we would want to see, and that patients deserve.

“Strong and accountable leadership is vital to safe and effective patient care, and it is therefore encouraging that the trust has a new substantive executive team in place. This will be central to taking the necessary improvements forward.

“In addition, we have agreed with the trust several immediate actions to improve patient safety and address the CQC’s concerns, and we expect to see rapid progress in the coming weeks.

“Remaining in special measures means the trust will continue to have access to a range of intensive support, including the expertise of an improvement director, an associate improvement director and a buddying relationship with the East London NHS Foundation Trust.

“We will work closely with the trust, the CQC and the wider system to ensure that the right package of support is in place to deliver sustainable improvements.”

Topic Tags:

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

29 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The region’s mental health trust is today in special measures for the third time, after an inspection uncovered a litany of failings branded “deeply disturbing” by MPs.

The lives lost in Norfolk and Suffolk’s mental health crisis

30 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Mental Health Deaths. Photo: Archant

Mental health services have been in crisis for at least five years.

What next for the troubled mental health trust?

30 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has slammed Norfolk and Sufflk Foundation Trust. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich South MP, Labour’s Clive Lewis, has led calls for the region’s mental health trust to be put into special administration - a classification kept strictly for the very worst of health organisations.

Key study shows that Suffolk’s leading companies are ‘battening down the hatches in preparation for Brexit’

31 minutes ago Jessica Hill
A view over Ipswich Town centre from the top of the Axa building in Civic Drive. Picture: Paul Nixon Photography *** Local Caption *** Free to use with credit

A new study revealing the true state of Suffolk’s leading businesses since the Brexit referendum shows that although turnover of the top 100 companies has increased, profit before tax remains flat.

Burglar admits stealing jewellery from store in Bury St Edmunds

41 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A burglar who was wearing a balaclava when he broke into a Cash Converters shop in Bury St Edmunds and stole jewellery and watches worth more than £4,000 has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Yesterday, 20:52 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

One of the UK’s largest Christmas fayres which takes place in West Suffolk each year is set to continue for at least another three years, it has been confirmed.

Car with expired MOT and no insurance is seized

Yesterday, 19:59 Andrew Papworth
The vehicle seized by police in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A driver who had no MOT or insurance for his car had his vehicle seized by police.

Most read

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

One of Suffolk’s biggest employers makes its first foray into the pub industry

Cock Horse reopens in Lavenham. Picture: Atalian Servest

Sunday shoppers can enjoy festive market in December

Bury St Edmunds Market. Picture: ARCHANT

Burglar admits stealing jewellery from store in Bury St Edmunds

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24