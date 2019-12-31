The most popular Google searches about Ipswich in 2019

A replica of Noah's Ark arrived in Ipswich in November Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich © Stephen Waller

Billions of people search Google every single day - but how many of those terms related to Ipswich in 2019?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We've used Google Trends to look at the most popular searches relating to the town over the last year.

Some topics feature in the 'rising' category, which covers searches which had the most significant growth in volume over the year.

Ed Sheeran performed to huge crowds at his Chantry Park gigs in Ipswich Picture: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran performed to huge crowds at his Chantry Park gigs in Ipswich Picture: Zakary Walters

Others were listed as 'breakout' searches, which is where the search term's popularity grew by more than 500%.

And the rest appear in the top 25 searches relating to Ipswich over the last 12 months.

Noah's Ark Ipswich

It caused quite a stir when it arrived in Ipswich - and this huge replica of Noah's Ark was also a very popular Google search term in the town.

Interest in Ipswich Town has continued despite their relegation to League One Picture: ITFC Interest in Ipswich Town has continued despite their relegation to League One Picture: ITFC

The 70m long vessel, based on the famous bible story, arrived at Orwell Quay near Cult Cafe back in November.

MORE: Incredible Noah's Ark arrives at Ipswich Waterfront - but how long is it here for?

Ed Sheeran Ipswich

He played four huge gigs in Chantry Park this summer - got married, opened a music foundation and released a new album.

Suffolk's very own superstar Ed Sheeran had a very busy year - and he hit the headlines countless times.

Google searches for Ipswich Hospital peak around summer and winter, its busiest periods Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Google searches for Ipswich Hospital peak around summer and winter, its busiest periods Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The buzz around Ed - particularly around the time of his August bank holiday concerts - is reflected in searches about him over the year, spiking around this period.

MORE: Ed Sheeran reveals new music project for young people in Suffolk

Ipswich Town

Entering the season in League One, Ipswich Town has had an eventful year - and interest in the club hasn't dissipated, despite their relegation.

Searches for the team spike at the start of the 2019/20 season, with related topics Paul Lambert, new arrival James Norwood and 'season ticket' rising by more than 500%.

Wiff Waff is one of Ipswich's newest bars, having opened at the end of last year (2018) near the Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Wiff Waff is one of Ipswich's newest bars, having opened at the end of last year (2018) near the Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Hospital

There for us in times of joy and heartbreak, our local NHS has appeared in searches several times over the last year.

Rising related queries include 'power cut', 'wards', 'map' and 'phone number', while A&E is the most common related topic.

Searches spike in the summer - one of the busiest periods of the year - and again in winter.

The Clip 'n Climb centre is one of the biggest in the world Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY The Clip 'n Climb centre is one of the biggest in the world Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

Wiff Waff Ipswich

One of Ipswich's newest bars, Wiff Waff replaced Grand Central at Ipswich Waterfront at the end of last year.

The dockside venue has hosted a number of high-profile events, and supported the town's Pride march in the summer.

Interest in Wiff Waff spiked a number of times over spring and summer, and again in winter during the Christmas party season.

The easyHotel hit the headlines for its cut-price rooms Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT The easyHotel hit the headlines for its cut-price rooms Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Clip and Climb Ipswich

Opened in the summer, Clip 'n Climb on Ransomes Europark has Europe's highest dropslide and a variety of other obstacles.

It is the firm's biggest centre in the world, and somewhere Suffolk coffee brewer Paddy and Scott's branched into with an 106-cover cafe ahead of the centre's official opening in July.

Interest in the facility peaks around November, when the new soft play centre opened inside the venue.

Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN

easyHotel Ipswich

It hit the headlines for its budget rooms at the end of last year - and Ipswich's easyHotel has remained a popular search for people in the town.

For Christmas party-goers, it seems the easyHotel was a preferred option with searches spiking ahead of the festive party period.

MORE: How have prices changed at the 'super-budget' easyHotel nearly a year on?

Rod Stewart Ipswich

Cinderella is the 2019 pantomime at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Cinderella is the 2019 pantomime at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The legendary rocker wowed crowds at his Portman Road gig in June - and interest in the star coming to Ipswich put this search term firmly in the most popular queries of the year.

However, most of those searches came on the actual week of the gig, from June 2-8.

Regent Ipswich

Last but certainly not least, Ipswich's biggest theatre also features among the most popular searches relating to the town.

According to Google Trends, there is a consistent interest in the topic over the year with the most searches happening around the Christmas period, when the panto launches.

There is also a spike in September, when panto details are announced.

Related queries like 'Cinderella Ipswich Regent' is a breakout search term - which means interest peaked by more than 500% - while interest in 'We Will Rock You Ipswich Regent' has risen more than 250%.