Overcast day but with some chances on sunshine this weekend
PUBLISHED: 07:26 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:45 22 March 2019
It’s another grey and cloudy start this morning as we head towards the weekend.
The cloud will stay with us for most of the day with a light wind in place for much of the day.
The coast could see some sunnier spells where it may feel warmer for a time. The maximum temperature for today is 16C.
The cloud will continue overnight and into Saturday where conditions will be cooler than earlier this week.
The top temperature will be around 12C.
It will be a similar case on Sunday with a chance of a bit more sunshine through out the day though temperatures will stay at around 11C.