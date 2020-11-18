What should I do if my child is sent home from school to isolate?

Schools across Suffolk and north Essex have reported coronavirus cases since the start of the academic year (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Many Suffolk and north Essex schools have been forced to send hundreds of children home to isolate after coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 is urged to get a test Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 is urged to get a test Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Students returned to school in September after the previous year was severely disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic - with more cases forcing many students back home again in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

So what does my child have to do if they are asked to isolate - and does the rest of the family have to stay at home too?

What if my child has been in contact with someone with Covid-19 or symptoms?

If this is the case, schools will send all students or members of staff who have been in close contact home to isolate for 14 days, along with everyone else in the household.

You will only need to arrange a coronavirus test if someone in the household has begun to show symptoms.

However, you will be required to complete the 14-day isolation period, even if you take a test and it comes back negative.

People who have been identified as a contact by NHS Test and Trace and fail to observe the isolation period could be fined £1,000.

The government’s Test and Trace guidance says: “This is because, if you have been infected, you could be infectious to others at any point up to 14 days.

“Some people infected with the virus don’t show any symptoms at all and it is therefore crucial to self-isolate to avoid unknowingly spreading the virus.”

What if my child is showing symptoms themselves?

Public health guidance says you should keep your child at home and arrange for them to have a coronavirus test.

However, people are being encouraged to only register for a test if they are showing symptoms to not take up a spot and fill the capacity.

If a test comes back positive, parents will be required to inform their child’s school as soon as possible, as well as provide details of anyone they have been in close contact with.

They, and anyone else in the household, are then required to isolate for 14 days, beginning from the day symptoms began to appear.

If symptoms persist after the 14-day period, you could still be infectious and will still be required to stay at home.

Even if the test comes back negative, everyone else in the household will still be required to isolate for 14 days.

