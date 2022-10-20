Analysis

Even before Liz Truss announced her resignation as Conservative Party leader, politicians were plotting how to ensure a smooth transfer of power.

Moves were underway to try to ensure a unity candidate was chosen - and those considered to be from the party's fringe were effectively frozen out.

They were talking about a triumvirate of Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt and Penny Mordaunt being formed to take on the three top jobs - Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer and Foreign Secretary.

Current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, with Liz Truss, could remain at the Treasury. - Credit: PA

Mr Hunt ruled himself out of the running to be PM, but Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt are expected to put their names forward.

If the two of them are the last two standing after a series of MPs' votes, the expectation is that the person in second place would stand aside - eliminating the need for a vote of the membership.

If Mr Sunak won, Ms Mordaunt would become Foreign Secretary with Mr Hunt remaining Chancellor. If Ms Mordaunt won, Mr Sunak would return as Chancellor and Mr Hunt would return to the Foreign Office where he served from 2018-19.

Penny Mordaunt could also challenge for the leadership. - Credit: PA

One leading Conservative said: "We have to get experienced, senior people into top jobs. Some might think this sounds like a stitch-up but we need to really get the grown-ups in now."

The Conservatives are also anxious to dampen calls for a quick general election - they know the polls are against them at present and want to give a new team as long as possible to see the green shoots of recovery appear.

"We want a team that can work hard for the next two years to turn around the economy and present a credible plan to the British people," I was told.

Boris Johnson's considering another leadership bid has thrown a curve-ball into the contest - but he is very much seen as an outsider this time.

He is still facing a Parliamentary Inquiry into his conduct over the partygate scandal - and while he is credited with helping the party to win scores of "Red Wall" seats in 2019, his standing with the public was seriously damaged by the revelations of parties and other controversies.

And the raising of the bar to 100 nominations will almost certainly see him excluded. With 357 Tory MPs there could only be a maximum of three candidates nominated - and it is unlikely that Mr Johnson has that level of support in Westminster.