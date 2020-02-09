E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk - with lightning and torrential rain on way

PUBLISHED: 15:12 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 09 February 2020

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Storm Ciara wind speeds have hit 70mph in Lakenheath - among the highest gusts recorded in East Anglia today.

Dan Holley, forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, tweeted to say the highest gust so far today was 71mph in Cranfield, Bedfordshire, followed by 70mph at Lakenheath and Weybourne.

He also said the squall line of the storm is likely to head south-eastwards this afternoon, bringing torrential rain and lightning with it.

Gusts may also hit 70 to 80mph locally, he added.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Everything you need to know as huge storm batters Suffolk

Mr Holley posted: "EAST: Highest gust so far today is 71mph at Cranfield (Bedfordshire), followed by 70mph at Weybourne and Lakenheath.

"Squall line along the cold front will head southeastwards through this afternoon, producing torrential rain and lightning in places, and 70-80mph gusts locally..."

Storm Ciara has wreaked havoc across Suffolk and Essex today, bringing down trees and sparking travel chaos.

There were dramatic scenes in Nacton Road in Ipswich earlier today after a large tree fell down onto two cars narrowly missing a house.

Storm Ciara has also brought down trees across the Greater Anglia network today.

MORE: Drama as roof panels fly off Chiquito in Storm Ciara winds

Most Read

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Most Read

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk – with lightning and torrential rain on way

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Storm Ciara: Ipswich air dome comes down in gale force winds

Ipswich Sports Club's air dome has come down in the heavy winds from Storm Chiara. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dramatic pictures show trees strewn across railway lines

Trees strewn across railway lines in East Anglia due to Storm Ciara Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Alert driver escapes wreckage as tree destroys car

The car was destroyed by a tree near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24