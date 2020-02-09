Video

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk - with lightning and torrential rain on way

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Storm Ciara wind speeds have hit 70mph in Lakenheath - among the highest gusts recorded in East Anglia today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dan Holley, forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, tweeted to say the highest gust so far today was 71mph in Cranfield, Bedfordshire, followed by 70mph at Lakenheath and Weybourne.

He also said the squall line of the storm is likely to head south-eastwards this afternoon, bringing torrential rain and lightning with it.

Gusts may also hit 70 to 80mph locally, he added.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Everything you need to know as huge storm batters Suffolk

Mr Holley posted: "EAST: Highest gust so far today is 71mph at Cranfield (Bedfordshire), followed by 70mph at Weybourne and Lakenheath.

"Squall line along the cold front will head southeastwards through this afternoon, producing torrential rain and lightning in places, and 70-80mph gusts locally..."

Storm Ciara has wreaked havoc across Suffolk and Essex today, bringing down trees and sparking travel chaos.

There were dramatic scenes in Nacton Road in Ipswich earlier today after a large tree fell down onto two cars narrowly missing a house.

Storm Ciara has also brought down trees across the Greater Anglia network today.

MORE: Drama as roof panels fly off Chiquito in Storm Ciara winds