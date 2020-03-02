Look: Suffolk primary school turns back clock on 160th birthday
PUBLISHED: 17:23 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 02 March 2020
It was a step back in time for one Ipswich primary school as they embraced their Victorian roots on their 160th birthday.
Whatfield CECV Primary School, in the heart of the village just north of Hadleigh, celebrated 160 years of education with a special non-uniform day for staff and students.
Instead of the usual t-shirts, trainers and jumpers, everyone took up the traditional Victorian clothes the families of the village would have work when the school opened back in 1860.
School lessons, lunch menus and even attitudes were all changed to give the children a taste of what life in the 19th century was like.
Headteacher Lynne Golding said: "I have been playing a much sterner headteacher today.
"All of the children have been addressed by their second names rather than their first.
"We've been practicing the flowing Victorian joined-up handwriting and times tables.
"We even arranged for one child to misbehave so we could pretend to take them out of the classroom and give them the cane - he just had to shout in the hallway though.
"All of the children have dressed up and learned a lot about what things were like at the school when it opened in 1860."
The changes extended into the school's break and lunch times, with footballs swapped for more suitable amusements like playing marbles and hopscotch or chasing the hoop.
Mrs Golding said that some of the pupils had even "enjoyed" their traditional Victorian baked potato at lunch.
Whatfield primary school still occupies the building where it opened 160 years ago.
Its original single classroom is now two rooms, and extensions have made space for the schools 50 students.
Mrs Golding added: "We have some very kind neighbours who shared some photos with us of the school throughout history.
"We've seen some records of the school that show we have students with the same surnames as the students when we first opened."