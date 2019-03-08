Rain

Wheelbarrow competition launched to help Sudbury's floral bid

PUBLISHED: 12:36 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 03 May 2019

Left to right: Millie Strolenberg, Jason Blackwell, mayor Sue Ayres, Jade Goodwin and Maddie Strolenberg Picture: ANDY HOWES

Left to right: Millie Strolenberg, Jason Blackwell, mayor Sue Ayres, Jade Goodwin and Maddie Strolenberg Picture: ANDY HOWES

Andy Howes

A wheelbarrow competition has been launched to enhance Sudbury’s entry into the east of England’s prestigious floral competition.

Andy Howes is hoping people will get involved in Sudbury's bid Picture: SUPPLIED BY ANDY HOWESAndy Howes is hoping people will get involved in Sudbury's bid Picture: SUPPLIED BY ANDY HOWES

Anglia in Bloom forms part of the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society's) Britain in Bloom competition and aims to encourage the improvement of towns and villages through flowers and landscaping.

Sudbury in Bloom, the organisation behind the town's bid, are aiming to build on last year's silver award in the competition and hope to have 40 decorated and planted up wheelbarrows around the town when Anglia in Bloom judges visit in July.

The Great Wheelbarrow Competition is open all residents and businesses and Perrywoods of Sudbury are supporting this event with voucher prizes of £150 to winners.

Entry forms must be received by Friday, June 21 and judging for the wheelbarrow competition will take place the following week.

Wheelbarrows can be planted up with flowers, plants, vegatables or a mixture of everything. Painting of wheelbarrows is also encouraged.

Entrants will be notified of the Anglia in Bloom judging date so they can be placed around town.

Andy Howes, vice-chairman of Sudbury in Bloom, said he wants everyone to get involved and feel a part of this year's effort to improve on 2018.

Entry forms for the competition are available online at www.sudburyinbloom.org.uk and from the Sudbury Town Council reception.

