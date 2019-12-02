E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Where can you see the Bury St Edmunds Roundtable Santa Sleigh?

PUBLISHED: 13:56 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 02 December 2019

Bury St Edmunds Roundtable Santa Sleigh sets off on its route around the town tonight Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS ROUNDTABLE

This week children across Bury St Edmunds have the chance to see Father Christmas thanks to the annual Santa Sleigh event organised by Bury St Edmunds Roundtable.

Starting tonight. Monday, December 2, Santa and his sleigh will set off on routes around Bury accompanied by elves and snowmen - volunteers from its key sponsors and the charities they support.

Dan Rogers from Bury St Edmunds Roundtable said: "It is a great week spreading the Christmas spirit and raising money for some great local charities. "It is always nice to see the residents of the town, young and old, come out in all weather to wave and speak to Santa and his helpers."

When can your children see Santa and his sleigh?

All of the Roundtable Santa runs will start at 5.30pm.

Monday, December 2: Moreton Hall area

Tuesday, December 3: Howard and Mildenhall estates

Wednesday, December 4: Horringer, Priors and Westley estate

Thursday, December 5: Hardwick shops, town centre and surrounding streets

Friday, December 6: Ixworth, Pakenham and Thurston

On Wednesday, December 11 the Santa Sleigh will be making special visits to local charities and organisations in the Bury area.

To find out more about the Santa Sleigh, this year's sponsors, and the charities they are supporting, please visit their Facebook page.



