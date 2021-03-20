When do clocks go forward in 2021 - and what's the reason?
Spring is almost here - and that means it's nearly time for the clocks to go forward.
Clocks in the UK always go forward an hour on the last Sunday in March. This year, the date is March 28, when clocks will go forward one hour at 1am.
That means we lose an hour of sleep, but, as always, we can expect an extra hour in bed when clocks go back again in October.
The change to British Summer Time will bring more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings for families in Suffolk and across the UK.
This year, it comes at the start of the school Easter holidays, and just a day ahead of the next stage in the government roadmap out of lockdown, on Monday, March 29, when more outdoor sport and leisure will be permitted.
Most digital clocks, phones and many time displays on home appliances and in cars will update automatically, but will still need to change analogue clocks and watches manually.
Most countries in Europe will also change the clocks on the same day. This includes those in the EU, as its draft law to stop twice-yearly time changes has not yet come into force and consideration of the issue has been pushed back.
The tradition started in America in 1784, when inventor Benjamin Franklin decided to get up earlier, to use daylight to the full and save on the cost of candles.
William Willet, the great-great-grandfather of Coldplay singer Chris Martin, spent years campaigning for the UK to also introduce Daylight Saving Time.
The Summer Time Act was finally introduced in the UK in 1916, but Willet sadly died before the act was passed.