When will we turn the clocks back in 2019 - and will we go on doing it after Brexit?

Ipswich Town Hall clock will be turning back as clocks change this autumn. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC Archant

It's the time of year when the days start to get shorter - and the clocks go back as autumn draws in.

The UK currently changes over to British Summer Time on the last Sunday of March every year, and back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on the last Sunday of October.

That means we will get an extra hour in bed this weekend - but we will also face darker evenings over the weeks ahead.

This year's date is Sunday, October 27, when clocks should be set back an hour.

Most smart devices such as phones, computers and TV sets should now update themselves in order to show the correct time. But others, like your car, oven and microwave will need to be adjusted manually.

It's claimed clock changes can affect sleep quality. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto It's claimed clock changes can affect sleep quality. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Will it be all change after Brexit?

Earlier this year, the European Parliament voted to stop annual clock changes across the EU from 2021 onwards. The decision followed claims that the time changes affect sleep patterns, with a negative effect on health.

However, following the vote in March, the UK government indicated that, even if the changes go ahead, it would stick to the current system following Brexit. So it looks as if our time changes are here to stay.

The annual changes, designed to save energy, were introduced during the First World War. The UK has changed the time every year since May 1916.

Although our dates are the same as those across the EU, some other countries change their clocks on different dates. This year, clocks will go back in the US on Sunday, November 3.