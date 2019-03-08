E-edition Read the EADT online edition
When will we turn the clocks back in 2019 - and will we go on doing it after Brexit?

PUBLISHED: 12:23 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 22 October 2019

Ipswich Town Hall clock will be turning back as clocks change this autumn. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Ipswich Town Hall clock will be turning back as clocks change this autumn. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Archant

It's the time of year when the days start to get shorter - and the clocks go back as autumn draws in.

The UK currently changes over to British Summer Time on the last Sunday of March every year, and back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on the last Sunday of October.

That means we will get an extra hour in bed this weekend - but we will also face darker evenings over the weeks ahead.

This year's date is Sunday, October 27, when clocks should be set back an hour.

Most smart devices such as phones, computers and TV sets should now update themselves in order to show the correct time. But others, like your car, oven and microwave will need to be adjusted manually.

It's claimed clock changes can affect sleep quality. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoIt's claimed clock changes can affect sleep quality. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

You may also want to watch:

Will it be all change after Brexit?

Earlier this year, the European Parliament voted to stop annual clock changes across the EU from 2021 onwards. The decision followed claims that the time changes affect sleep patterns, with a negative effect on health.

However, following the vote in March, the UK government indicated that, even if the changes go ahead, it would stick to the current system following Brexit. So it looks as if our time changes are here to stay.

The annual changes, designed to save energy, were introduced during the First World War. The UK has changed the time every year since May 1916.

Although our dates are the same as those across the EU, some other countries change their clocks on different dates. This year, clocks will go back in the US on Sunday, November 3.

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

