When do the clocks go back this year?

Published: 6:55 PM October 19, 2021

With summer officially over it is time to think about setting your clocks back - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With summer officially over, it will soon be time to put the clocks back again, for households in Suffolk and across the UK.

The good news about the clocks going back is it will give you an extra hour in bed, but you say goodbye to your light evenings.

The clocks always go back on the last Sunday of October and this year that falls on Halloween, October 31, with the change coming into effect at 2am.

Most smart phones and electronic devices will update automatically to show the correct time, but it is always best to double check.

There are still some timers that will need to be adjusted manually, which are likely to include the clock settings on microwaves and cars.