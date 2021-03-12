Mum throws birthday party for four-year-old camel
- Credit: Jimmy's Farm & Wildlife Park
A Suffolk mum baked a vegan carrot cake for Alice the camel to help her celebrate her lockdown birthday at Jimmy's Farm.
Baker Fiona, of Earl Soham, asked the team at Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park if she could make the cake for Alice, four, to mark her special day.
And yesterday, the mum and her daughter, Rosemary, delivered the cake to the excited camel Alice.
Fiona said: “I’m always interested in bizarre things, so I thought why not! Seeing Alice eat the cake really made my day and put a smile on my face."
The farm, which has appeared in a series on Channel 4, welcomed Alice in 2019 from Yorkshire Wildlife Park and soon after, when Alice needed a friend, they welcomed two-year-old Arthur from Blackpool Zoo.
It was love at first sight, when they met, they even gave each other a kiss.
Arthur also got to join in the celebrations and had some of the cake too.
You may also want to watch:
You can visit the two Bactrian Camels, who are critically endangered with fewer than 1,000 individuals left in the wild, at Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park when it reopens on Monday, April 12.
For more see JimmysFarm.com.
