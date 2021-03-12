News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Mum throws birthday party for four-year-old camel

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:30 AM March 12, 2021   
Alice eating her birthday cake at the farm near Ipswich

Alice eating her birthday cake at the farm near Ipswich - Credit: Jimmy's Farm & Wildlife Park

A Suffolk mum baked a vegan carrot cake for Alice the camel to help her celebrate her lockdown birthday at Jimmy's Farm.

Baker Fiona, of Earl Soham, asked the team at Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park if she could make the cake for Alice, four, to mark her special day.

And yesterday, the mum and her daughter, Rosemary, delivered the cake to the excited camel Alice

A carrot cake

The vegan carrot cake made by Earl Soham's Fiona - Credit: Jimmy's Farm & Wildlife Park

Fiona said: “I’m always interested in bizarre things, so I thought why not! Seeing Alice eat the cake really made my day and put a smile on my face."

The farm, which has appeared in a series on Channel 4, welcomed Alice in 2019 from Yorkshire Wildlife Park and soon after, when Alice needed a friend, they welcomed two-year-old Arthur from Blackpool Zoo.

It was love at first sight, when they met, they even gave each other a kiss. 

Camels in a field together

Alice and Arthur are Bactrian Camels - Credit: Jimmy's Farm & Wildlife Park

Arthur also got to join in the celebrations and had some of the cake too.

You may also want to watch:

You can visit the two Bactrian Camels, who are critically endangered with fewer than 1,000 individuals left in the wild, at Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park when it reopens on Monday, April 12. 

For more see JimmysFarm.com.

Most Read

  1. 1 Car stolen from front of home
  2. 2 Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12
  3. 3 Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 
  1. 4 Access road to A12 blocked by fallen tree
  2. 5 Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites
  3. 6 14-year-old signed by international modelling agency
  4. 7 New Town coach Roberts' message to fans
  5. 8 Ipswich shops to be demolished for 15 new homes
  6. 9 Two new vaccination centres to open in Suffolk
  7. 10 Cook on helping young players 'blossom' and why working with Evans was a bigger draw than Town's academy
Ipswich News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Oak Meadows air ambulance

Updated

Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
corton woods lowestoft

Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Simper in his camping fields along the River Deben. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The crash on the Acle Straight happened shortly before midnight in April 2018.

Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus