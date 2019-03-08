Everything you need to know about Aldeburgh Carnival

Youngsters enjoying Aldeburgh Carnival 2018 Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

One of the region's most varied and vibrant events, Aldeburgh Carnival, is set to return this weekend.

Left to right: 2019 Aldeburgh Carnival Queen Poppy Martinez and her attendants Ellen Cooney and Amelia Clements Picture: ALDEBURGH CARNIVAL Left to right: 2019 Aldeburgh Carnival Queen Poppy Martinez and her attendants Ellen Cooney and Amelia Clements Picture: ALDEBURGH CARNIVAL

Thousands attend the three-day event, which brings together a range of music, sporting and other festivities, each year.

When is Aldeburgh Carnival?

This year's event begins on Saturday, August 17 and finishes after the traditional carnival procession on Monday, August 19.

Last year the carnival took on a space theme Picture: RACHEL EDGE Last year the carnival took on a space theme Picture: RACHEL EDGE

What is the theme for this year's event?

Each year the procession takes on a new theme, last year the town was transported to another dimension as the carnival became space themed.

Families dressing up for the Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE Families dressing up for the Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

This year the organisers have chosen a cinematic theme of "Lights, Camera Action!" which marks 100 years of film at Aldeburgh Cinema.

Who is this year's carnival queen?

Psychology and sociology degree student Poppy Martinez , 20, will lead the procession.

Poppy is the 77th holder of the title and works at Aldeburgh Pharmacy when not at Canterbury Christ Church University.

What will be happening across the weekend?



Saturday - Music Day

The first day of the carnival is all about live music with a number of acts performing across venues in the town's centre.

A petanque competition will also be on offer to visitors.

A range of gifts and experiences are also being sold through the carnival's silent auction which becomes a live event over carnival weekend. All the funds raised go back into funding the event as well as providing donations for local charities.

For youngsters there is a lollipop hunt taking place on Aldeburgh beach as well as children's face painting and a colouring in competition on Moot Hall Greens.



Sunday - Sports Day

Sunday sees the Sports Day element of the carnival weekend with the popular 10k Mini Marathon taking place in and around the town.

As well as the running there are also a number of children's races including an egg and spoon race and sack race.

An egg boat race is also planned at the model yacht pond with entrants vying to carrying an unbroken, raw chicken egg across the water.



Monday - Carnival Procession

The final day of the event sees the traditional procession through the town which begins at 3.15pm at the Moot Hall and heads down the town's High Street.

There is also a Chinese lantern procession later in the evening from 8.45pm in the high street and the evening ends with a firework display which is set off from the seafront at 9.15pm.