Everything you need to know about The Taste of Sudbury

Cheese and pies at The Taste of Sudbury 2018 Picture: Emma Cabielles Photography emmacabiellesphotography

The free-to-enter Tastes of Sudbury festival returns on Sunday, June 9 - bringing together Lavenham Red Poll beef, Moo Moo Cakes and Hollow Trees Farm butchery to celebrate the very best ingredients, products, chefs and restaurants from south Suffolk and beyond.

Inside St Peter's at The Taste of Sudbury 2018 Picture: Emma Cabielles Photography Inside St Peter's at The Taste of Sudbury 2018 Picture: Emma Cabielles Photography

Growing year on year under the direction of Justine Paul (from award-winning Suffolk Market Events) Taste of Sudbury brings together dozens of food and drink producers from within a short distance of Sudbury.

When?

The festival takes place between 10am and 6pm on Sunday, June 9.

Where?

Preserves from The Jam Shed at The Taste of Sudbury 2018 Picture: Emma Cabielles Photography Preserves from The Jam Shed at The Taste of Sudbury 2018 Picture: Emma Cabielles Photography

In the heart of Sudbury - stalls will fill Market Hill and St Peter's Church plus an area outside the town hall.

What?

Almost 60 stalls will fill Market Hill, selling a range of top quality produce including Lavenham Red Poll beef, culinary, medicinal and aromatic fresh herbs, wild boar sausage rolls, locally-grown summer soft fruits, award-winning sourdoughs, freshly baked cakes and locally distilled gins and vodkas. There will also be a number of quirky street food vans and horseboxes selling everything from mac and cheese to Uruguayan empanadas, buttermilk fried chicken and chilled prosecco.

Inside the church you'll discover a selection of local stallholders selling brownies, macaroons and scones, Oriental sauces, Suffolk wines, local apple juices, Norwegian pastries, Suffolk biltong and locally shot venison.

The Taste of Sudbury 2018 Picture: Emma Cabielles Photography The Taste of Sudbury 2018 Picture: Emma Cabielles Photography

The main kitchen theatre is back with a line up of some of Suffolk's very best chefs, from award-winning baker, Will Wooster to Greig Young, head chef of The Northgate, and Fiona Murphy of Moo Moo Cakes. The award-winning team from Hollow Trees Farm butchery will be running a butchery masterclass too.

What is new?

This year, due to popular demand, the event has been extended to run until 6pm, with vital sponsorship from Hollow Trees Farm and Ernest Doe, creating a new area outside the Town Hall featuring a small farm space, a huge tractor, a second kitchen theatre area run by the ICE Chefs and KSL Kitchens, a flower stall and a selection of street food trucks. T

Justine Paul said: “Having financial support and investment from such successful and well regarded local businesses has a huge impact on this event. Essentially it means it can remain free for all to attend and we believe that offering such a top quality event, free of charge to the community, is what makes this food festival different to any other.”

What you need to know

Entry to The Taste of Sudbury is completely free, as is parking in the town on the day. Plus a free park and ride system is in place all day, starting at 9.45am from The Delphi Car Park on Newton Road, Sudbury. Free buses will run from here every 15 minutes.

Stallholders include

Mena's Indian Banquet – samosas, bhajis and naans

New England Boar Co – wild boar products, baked goods, fresh meat

Bon Bakery – Moroccan pastillas and kebbehs

Wooster's – award-winning bread

The Giggly Pig- rare breed sausages and bacon

Lavenham Brook- red poll beef, Suffolk wine and apple juice

Walnuts Bakehouse – cakes, slices, rocky road and cookies

Smally's Biltong – air-dried beef snacks